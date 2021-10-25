Chumba and Rono among elite athletes confirmed for 2021 Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon

Bahrain's Eunice Chumba and Kenyan runner Philemon Rono are among the elite athletes confirmed to race in the 2021 Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon next month, organisers announced on Monday.

On November 26, the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon will return for its third edition on the streets of the capital and will welcome world-class athletes, competitive amateurs, and runners of all ages and abilities.

Among the professionals competing for the $50,000 first prize in the women's category will be Kenyan-born Bahraini Chumba and Ethiopia's Betelhem Moges.

Chumba, ranked No 65, holds a personal best time of 2:23:10 and achieved second place at the 2017 Rotterdam Marathon and third place at the 2021 Milano Marathon. She placed fourth at the most recent edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon in 2019.

Moges, whose personal best is 2:23:38, came fourth behind Chumba at the Milano Marathon. Other career highlights include victory at the 2015 Beijing Marathon, and third place at the 2016 Valencia Marathon.

In the male elite race, world No 10 Rono is the highest-ranked athlete to confirm his place so far. The 30-year-old Kenyan boasts a personal best time of 2.05.00 and has won the Toronto Marathon three times, in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Rono will face stiff competition from compatriot Barnabas Kiptum, the world No 16. Kiptum, 34, holds a personal best time of 2.04.17 and in recent years has won the 2019 Hong Kong Marathon and the 2017 Buenos Aires Marathon. Earlier this year, he placed third at the Milano Marathon.

In addition to announcing the athletes, organisers revealed the medal designs and the top elite athletes taking part in the race.

This year’s unique medal showcases the capital’s landmarks and architecture, which will provide the perfect backdrop for the race. Each medal is embossed with the logos of the event, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Adnoc and the Year of the 50th, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the UAE.

Participation medals will be handed out to everyone who takes part in the event. For runners in the full marathon, they will receive a medal engraved with the words "Marathon Finisher!" with similar medals for the marathon relay and 10km participants.

People taking part in the 5km and 2.5km races will receive medals with the engraving "I Ran Abu Dhabi!"

“Once again, we are delighted with the large number of participants registered to participate in the race next month, reflecting the increased interest in adopting a healthier lifestyle and the continued growth of Abu Dhabi’s running community," Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said.

"This year’s medal has been elegantly designed to recognise and commend the efforts of all finishers for taking up the challenge and completing a race distance that suits their fitness levels.

"We continue to urge more members of the community to register and join us on November 26 for yet another fantastic race. As one of the most anticipated events in Abu Dhabi, we are also proud to welcome a host of amazing world-class elites to our great city.”

From November 22-25, a race village will be hosted at the Adnoc HQ Campus, welcoming participants, and supporters with photo opportunities, family entertainment and a dedicated race pack collection area.

Open to six to 70-year-olds and runners of all abilities, the family-friendly event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and elevate the physical wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi Community.

For more information and to register for the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021, please visit: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/.