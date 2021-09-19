Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon returns for third event with prize fund of $300,000

The male and female marathon winners Reuben Kipyego and Vivian Kiplagat at the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon in December 2019. Chris Whiteoak / The National

A prize fund of $300,000 and a route taking the runners through some of the capital city’s famous sites are in store when the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon returns for its third time on November 26.

The winners of the elite men and women in the marathon will take home $50,000 each while a bonus $30,000 will also be up for grabs should they break the current course records of 2hrs:04min:40sec for men and 2:21:01 for the women.

Prizes of $8,500 and $11,000 are also on offer for the wheelchair and 10-kilometre races, respectively.

The Kenyan pair Reuban Kipyego and Vivian Kiplagat ran away with the men’s and women’s races in course record timings in the second edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon in 2019.

The marathon will be flagged off in front of the Adnoc headquarters and will head out along the Corniche and loop around Qasr Al Hosn, one of Abu Dhabi’s oldest and most beautiful historical buildings.

They will pass the Emirates Heritage Village, home to one of the tallest flagpoles in the world, before making their way behind Marina Mall and up and down King Abdulla Street before returning to the Corniche for a final loop of Qasr Al Hosn.

The marathon runners will cross the finish line in the event village, in the South Plaza of the Adnoc Headquarters Campus, while all other runners in the 2.5km, 5km and 10km races will start and finish on the 18th Street and finish at the Adnoc Welcome Centre.

Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expects a good turnout for this year’s event after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon is back after the last year's edition was cancelled.

There are several race categories available for runners to choose from, including the individual 42.2km marathon, a marathon relay for teams of two, and races over the 10km, 5km and 2.5km distances, as well as a wheelchair category.

“The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon is witnessing a fantastic turnout of more than 4,000 participants, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic,” Al Awani said at the launch ceremony at the Adnoc Business Centre on Sunday.

“It’s an indication of the keenness and interaction of the Abu Dhabi community to participate in the event and express the extent of the growth and increase of runners in Abu Dhabi in particular, and the UAE in general.

“And with the launch of the upcoming event, Abu Dhabi once again proves its pioneering role in the sports industry worldwide, by hosting a large number of sporting events and earning praise for its organizational capabilities and infrastructure.”

According to the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon race director Andrea Trabuio, the race route remains mostly the same as in the previous edition but takes the runners through the Qasr Al Hosn loop twice.

“Qasr Al Hosn is deemed a landmark of the city and hence the runners will go through that loop twice,” he said.

“The relay is a two runner-event and we expect that to be an exciting new addition to the marathon this year. We have added many events over shorter distances to attract more participation.”

All participants will receive official Nike Dry-fit technology T-shirts designed for the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon.

Participants can personalise their official race T-shirts at the time of registration. Due to Covid-19 precautions, places for the 2021 races are limited and runners are requested to sign up at the earliest to avoid disappointment.

Entries are available across all categories. More information is available at: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/