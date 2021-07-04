NBA playoffs: Bucks down Hawks to set up Finals showdown with Suns

Milwaukee Bucks celebrate with the Eastern Conference trophy after defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6. Reuters

Khris Middleton poured in 32 points to power the Milwaukee Bucks into their first NBA Finals in over 45 years on Saturday with a series-clinching 118-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The third-seeded Bucks beat the host Hawks in the best-of-seven series 4-2 to book their first appearance in the league championship since 1974.

"As a little kid, everybody wanted to be part of this chance to go to the finals. This is amazing," said Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

Milwaukee will face the Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns in the finals which begin on Tuesday.

The Bucks earned the Eastern Conference championship trophy, celebrating with it on the floor at the Hawks' State Farm Arena.

"It is sweet. These guys have put the work in all year. They deserve to go to the finals," said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer. "We've got more work to do."

The Bucks won despite the absence of two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with an injured left knee. The 26-year-old Greek forward hyperextended the joint when he landed awkwardly in game four of the series.

The Hawks got their top player Trae Young back after he missed the previous two games with a bruised foot. But Young struggled to score in game six, shooting just four-of-17, missing all six of his three-point attempts and finishing with just 14 points.

Young said he wasn't fully recovered from the injury but decided to try his luck.

Khris, Jrue come up HUGE in Game 6!



🦌 @Khris22m: 32 PTS (23 in 3Q), 7 AST, 3 STL



🦌 @Jrue_Holiday11: 27 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 4 STL, 2 BLK



The @Bucks advance to the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV for the first time since 1974! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/yuqnelZI1j — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2021

"I didn't want to go and not play and think to myself all off-season what if I could have been out there and played," said Young.

"It would have hurt me so I just decided to go out and play and leave it all out on the floor."

Holiday stepped up for the second straight game to help fill the offensive void with Antetokounmpo out, flirting with a triple double and finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

Brook Lopez, who was the star of Thursday's game five win with 33 points, delivered 13 points on Saturday for the Bucks.

The young Hawks, who last made it to the finals 60 years ago when they were based in St. Louis, were trying to force a seventh game.

Cam Reddish came off the bench to score a team-high 21 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20, and John Collins finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Middleton shot 10-of-22 from the field and made all eight of his free throws as he scored 16 straight points for the Bucks in the second half.

"I just tried to shoot and be confident, and just play the right way," Middleton said.

The TOP PLAYS from Game 6 between the @Bucks and @ATLHawks, as Milwaukee wins the series 4-2! pic.twitter.com/XeX6s27HCp — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2021

The Bucks started quickly, jumping out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter after a Lopez dunk. The Hawks clawed their way back into it in the second quarter to trail by just four, 47-43, at the half.

But Milwaukee broke the game open in the third quarter by outscoring the Hawks 44-29 as Middleton and Holiday took charge of the offence.

Lopez made an alley-oop dunk with 1:29 to go in the fourth to make it 113-110 and PJ Tucker nailed a clutch 23-foot three pointer with 62 seconds remaining to stretch the Milwaukee lead to 10 points and help seal the win.

The second-seeded Suns will have home-court advantage in the finals based on having a better record in the regular season.

Phoenix edged the Bucks in two games during the regular season, 128-127 in overtime in Milwaukee and 125-124 in Arizona.

They have met just once before in the postseason, back in 1978 when the Bucks won 2-0 in a best-of-three first-round series.

Championship experience will be lacking in the finals as no player on either team has won an NBA title before.

Cricket World Cup League Two Oman, UAE, Namibia Al Amerat, Muscat Results Oman beat UAE by five wickets UAE beat Namibia by eight runs Fixtures Wednesday January 8 –Oman v Namibia Thursday January 9 – Oman v UAE Saturday January 11 – UAE v Namibia Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia

Which honey takes your fancy? Al Ghaf Honey The Al Ghaf tree is a local desert tree which bears the harsh summers with drought and high temperatures. From the rich flowers, bees that pollinate this tree can produce delicious red colour honey in June and July each year Sidr Honey The Sidr tree is an evergreen tree with long and strong forked branches. The blossom from this tree is called Yabyab, which provides rich food for bees to produce honey in October and November. This honey is the most expensive, but tastiest Samar Honey The Samar tree trunk, leaves and blossom contains Barm which is the secret of healing. You can enjoy the best types of honey from this tree every year in May and June. It is an historical witness to the life of the Emirati nation which represents the harsh desert and mountain environments

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

UJDA CHAMAN Produced: Panorama Studios International Directed: Abhishek Pathak Cast: Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo, Grusha Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla Rating: 3.5 /5 stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Mobile phone packages comparison

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

The Laughing Apple Yusuf/Cat Stevens (Verve Decca Crossover)

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The specs: 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Price, base: Dh1.2 million Engine: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 725hp @ 6,500pm Torque: 900Nm @ 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 12.3L / 100km (estimate)

