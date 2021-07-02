Milwaukee Bucks beat Atlanta Hawks and take 3-2 lead in NBA Eastern Conference final

Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, congratulates Brook Lopez after their win over Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference final at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday, July 1. EPA

The Milwaukee Bucks overcame the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo and showed they are more than a one-man show by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 and take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference final.

Brook Lopez enjoyed a season-high 33 points, Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 13 assists and Khris Middleton finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who are one win away from reaching the NBA finals for the first time since 1974.

Milwaukee won despite playing without two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo, who is out with a knee injury but watched the game from the sidelines.

“We came out tonight and just did our best to dominate at both ends of the floor,” said Lopez. “We did a great job of playing together. When everyone is scoring and everyone is doing their thing it is tough on their defence.”

Atlanta, missing their own key player in Trae Young due to a foot injury, went 30-10 behind early on and, despite reducing the deficit to 65-59, saw the Bucks pull away for victory.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 points for the Hawks, while John Collins and Danilo Gallinari added 19 points each.

“They were more physical. They hit us in the mouth and we just did not recover from that,” said Hawks coach Nate McMillan.

The best-of-seven series now switches back to Atlanta for Game 6 on Saturday. The winner of the series will face the Phoenix Suns, who eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday to reach the finals for the first time in 28 years.

The Details Article 15

Produced by: Carnival Cinemas, Zee Studios

Directed by: Anubhav Sinha

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Zeeshan Ayyub

Our rating: 4/5

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Celta Vigo v Villarreal (midnight kick-off UAE) Saturday Sevilla v Real Sociedad (4pm), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (7.15pm), Granada v Barcelona (9.30pm), Osasuna v Real Madrid (midnight) Sunday Levante v Eibar (4pm), Cadiz v Alaves (7.15pm), Elche v Getafe (9.30pm), Real Valladolid v Valencia (midnight) Monday Huesca v Real Betis (midnight)

MATCH INFO Chelsea 3 (Abraham 11', 17', 74') Luton Town 1 (Clark 30') Man of the match Abraham (Chelsea)

