Heartbreak for Morocco as Spain come from behind to reach Olympic final

Juanlu Sanchez came off the bench break Moroccan hearts and fire Spain to a record-equalling fifth Olympic men's football final on Monday. Sanchez struck in the 85th minute at Stade de Marseille to seal a 2-1 win over the Atlas Lions and set up a final against either France or Egypt at the Paris Games. Morocco led 1-0 at half time after the tournament's leading scorer, Al Ain forward Soufiane Rahimi, converted a penalty just after the half-hour mark. It was his sixth goal of the tournament. Spain levelled the scores in the 65th minute when Fermin Lopez showed quick feet in the box and hit a left-foot shot low into the bottom corner. The Barcelona midfielder then provided the assist that set up Sanchez to sweep his winning goal into the far corner. Spain, who won gold at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, lost to Brazil in the final at the Tokyo Games three years ago. They will get the chance to make up for that and add to what has already been a successful year after the men's senior team won the European Championship last month. For Morocco, it was another painful exit at the semi-final stage of a major tournament. Morocco became the first Arab and African nation to advance to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2022 – eventually taking fourth place. They will have the chance to better that when they play in the bronze medal match. Playing in front of a fervent crowd, largely of Morocco supporters, they threatened another upset at these Games after already beating Argentina in the group stage. Rahimi had scored five goals going into the game and took his total to six when he coolly fired down the middle to beat Spain goalkeeper Arnau Tenas from the spot. Spain came close to levelling in first-half stoppage time when Alex Baena's 25-yard effort was deflected on to the outside of the post. The equaliser came through Lopez' clinical finish – his fourth goal of the tournament – and his over-exuberant celebrations earned him a yellow card after kicking the corner flag and breaking it in two. Morocco had come close to a potential late winner before Sanchez sealed the victory for Spain, who have taken silver on three occasions, with their only gold coming in '92. Spain's women's team are also into the semi-finals and face Brazil on Tuesday, also in Marseille.