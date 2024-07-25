Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 at Paris Olympics 2024 after confusion in tournament opener

Cristian Medina celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Getty Images
Soufiane Rahimi celebrates with teammates after scoring Morocco's first goal their 2-1 win over Argentina in the Paris Olympics football tournament at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne on July 24, 2024. AFP
Morocco players and staff celebrate after the match. Getty Images
The match was played out in front of an empty stadium following crowd trouble. AFP
Morocco players warm-up before the match is restarted four hours after it kicked-off. Reuters
Argentina players during the warm-up before the match is restarted following crowd trouble. Reuters
Referee Glenn Nyberg after Argentina's goal is disallowed following a VAR check. Getty Images
Cristian Medina heads home Argentina's last-gasp leveller that was eventually disallowed for offside. Getty Images
Cristian Medina celebrates with his Argentina teammates after making it 2-2 16 minutes into added time. The goal was eventually disallowed by VAR for offside. Getty Images
Stewards drag Morocco fans off the pitch. AP
Staff remove bottles from the pitch which had been thrown from the stands. Getty Images
A steward drags down a pitch invader. AP
Soufiane Rahimi scores his first goal for Morocco against Argentina. Getty Images
Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg books Argentina's Ezequiel Fernandez. AFP
Soufiane Rahimi celebrates scoring for Morocco. Getty Images
Giuliano Simeone celebrates after pulling a goal back for Argentina. Getty Images
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi under pressure from Argentina's Julian Alvarez. AFP
Soufiane Rahimi and his Morocco teammates after scoring their first goal. Getty Images
Argentina coach Javier Mascherano. AP
Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi celebrates with teammates after scoring his second goal. AFP
