The UCI WorldTour is the main elite road cycling tour, and has a clutch of teams supported by wealthy backers, but many others struggle financially. EPA
The UCI WorldTour is the main elite road cycling tour, and has a clutch of teams supported by wealthy backers, but many others struggle financially. EPA
UCI welcomes Saudi investment in cycling but not if it creates parallel breakaway league
David Lappartient met with Saudi officials in Paris during ongoing Olympic Games
The National
02 August, 2024