Paris Olympics: Relief all round in triathlon as Beaugrand and Yee grab gold

There was relief all round on Wednesday when both triathlon races were given the green light in Paris, which resulted in two thrilling battles that saw home hope Cassandre Beaugrand and Britain's Alex Yee secure the gold medals. The fact the race took place at all was a bonus for organisers and athletes who have been sweating on the state of water quality in the River Seine since last Friday when the French capital was deluged by rain during the opening ceremony. The storm overwhelmed the city's sewerage system despite a recent $1.5 billion upgrade, leading to E. coli bacteria levels spiking above permitted limits but organisers said early on Wednesday the water levels had been "assessed as compliant". Beaugrand said she "never doubted" that the swimming would go ahead despite warnings that it might be cancelled, which would have turned the race into a duathlon of only cycling and running. "It would have been shameful for our sport … it would have been a disgrace," she told reporters afterwards. The women's triathlon was first to go ahead of the men's event, which had been postponed on Tuesday because of the pollution problems. Dealing with an unexpectedly strong current in the swimming section and treacherous wet conditions in the cycling proved to be the biggest test for competitors on the day. Beaugrand, 27, triumphed after a remarkable bunched finish, opening up a gap in the late stages of the run from Switzerland's Julie Derron, who won silver, and Britain's Beth Potter in third. All three top finishers crossed the line within 15 seconds of each other, with France's Emma Lombardi missing out narrowly on the podium, with Beaugrand winning in one hour, 54 minutes, 55 seconds. "I just can't believe it," said Beaugrand, who trains in England. "I want someone to pinch me right now. I moved to Loughborough so I am used to riding in the rain now. It took me out of my comfort zone. The English people helped me a lot, so thanks to them. "On the run, I didn't feel at my best, but I felt that the girls were also bluffing me because I knew that I was one of those with the best finish of the four, and in my opinion they were already tiring a bit because in the final sprint I could make the difference. "It was the longest 1500m of my life, but I never doubted [myself] at the end. I didn't realise that I was Olympic champion, I shouted but I told myself that it wasn't possible, I told myself that someone had to wake me up!" In the delayed men's race, Alex Yee produced a stunning finish to emulate Alistair Brownlee as Britain's second Olympic triathlon champion. The 26-year-old Londoner went into the race as the favourite but looked to have been beaten into silver by his big rival Hayden Wilde from New Zealand, who had a 14-second lead going into the final lap of the 10- kilometre run. But Yee, who claimed silver in Tokyo, had kept enough in his legs and surged past Wilde in the final stages to cross the finish line first in one hour 43 minutes 33 seconds to finish six seconds clear of Wilde. "I still don't really know what to say to be honest," said Yee, who won silver at the Tokyo Games three years ago. "I'm a bit lost for words and so grateful to everyone who's been in my corner for the last three years. That was for them. "At 5km I was going through a really bad patch and with 2.5km to go I thought I'm going to give myself one last chance at this and not give up, and here we are."