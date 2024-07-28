UAE begins hunt for medals at Paris 2024 Olympics

<b>Follow the latest news on the </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/07/26/live-2024-paris-olympics-opening-ceremony/" target="_blank"><b>2024 Paris Olympics</b></a> Arab athletes continue their hunt for medals on Sunday with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/05/02/kaylia-nemour-algerian-gymnast-ready-for-paris-2024-after-rollercoaster-start-to-career/" target="_blank">Algerian Kaylia Nemour</a> leading the way for podium contenders. Nemour’s uneven bars routine is one of the most highly-anticipated in artistic gymnastics at these Games and the 17-year-old France-born Algerian will commence her campaign in subdivision two in the qualification round, which begins at 11:30 UAE time on Sunday at Bercy Arena. Also taking part is 19-year-old Egyptian Jana Mahmoud, who will compete in subdivision 5. UAE judokas begin their Paris 2024 journeys at Champ-de-Mars Arena with Asian Games silver medallist Bishrelt Khorloodoi opening against Zhu Yeqing of China in the women’s -52kg category (third on mat 2 from a midday start), and Narmandakh Bayanmunkh facing An Baul of South Korea in -66kg action (eighth on mat 1 from a midday start). Three Arab teenage swimmers will feature in the women’s 200m freestyle heats at La Defense Arena. UAE’s Maha Abdullah Al Shehi, 18, and Saudi Arabia’s Mashael Alayed, 17, will compete in Heat 1, while 19-year-old Egyptian Lojine Abdalla is scheduled for Heat 2. Alayed will make history as the first female swimmer to represent Saudi Arabia in the pool at an Olympic Games. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/04/26/mayar-sherif-on-ending-her-long-wait-for-a-win-and-pride-in-her-journey-to-top/" target="_blank">Egypt’s Mayar Sherif</a> will kick off her tennis singles tournament against former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki in a clash that is scheduled fifth from a 2pm start on Court Simonne-Mathieu at the iconic Roland Garros venue. In table tennis, Egypt’s veteran duo Omar Assar – who made the men’s singles quarter-finals at Tokyo 2020 before losing a close match to five-time Olympic gold medallist Ma Long – and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/06/21/dina-meshref-hopes-to-cement-table-tennis-legacy-at-paris-olympics/" target="_blank">Dina Meshref </a>start their singles competitions. Assar, seeded 16 in Paris, opens against Fabio Rakotoarimanana, who is Madagascar’s first Olympic table tennis player, while 17th-seeded Meshref faces Spain’s Maria Xiao. In boxing, Palestinian Wasim Abu Sal will take on Sweden’s Nebil Ibrahim in the Round of 32 of the 57kg category at North Paris Arena, while Jordanian Zeyad Eashash will square off with Aslanbek Shymbergenov of Kazakhstan. Over by the Eiffel Tower, Egyptian duo Doaa Elghobashy and Marwa Abdelhady open their beach volleyball campaign against Brazil. There are also Mena athletes competing in shooting, eventing, and fencing on Sunday.