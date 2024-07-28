Sport

Olympics

UAE begins hunt for medals at Paris 2024 Olympics

National team pin hopes on judokas and swimmer Al Shehi on Sunday

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

28 July, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

