Sport

Olympics

Palestine's Omar Ismail vows to show 'strength and spirit of our nation' at Paris 2024

The 18-year-old taekwondo fighter carries a message from his people and has genuine medal hopes at the Olympic Games

Steve Luckings
Steve Luckings

26 July, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal