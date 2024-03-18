Palestine's Omar Ismail makes history by qualifying for 2024 Paris Olympics in taekwondo

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

Omar Ismail will make history at the 2024 Olympic Games as the first Palestinian to take part in the taekwondo event.

Ismail punched his ticket to Paris by winning an Asian qualification tournament in Tai’an, China on Saturday.

One of three Palestinians who competed in the qualifying event, Ismail entered the men's -58kg class ranked fifth, but out-performed opponents from the UAE, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia to book a historic qualifying berth at the Olympics.

"Very proud and happy to say that I’ve made it this far," Ismail said in an Instagram post. "All thanks to my amazing coach and the Palestinian federation for being the best support system anyone can have. A chance of a life time indeed; and now one step closer to an Olympic medal."

Ismail is a three-time Arab champion and two-time bronze medalist at the World Taekwondo Championships.

His qualification for Paris 2024 will be a source of inspiration for millions of Palestinians, especially in Gaza where they enclave's 2.3 million residents are living under siege following an attack by militant group Hamas on Israel on October 7.

Israel’s response to the attack has been a devastating bombardment that has to date killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, displaced hundreds of thousands and razed much of its built-up area.

Only 26 athletes have represented Palestine at the Olympic Games. The first was Majed Abu Maraheel in the 10,000 metres at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

Palestine sent a five-strong team to the delayed 2020 Games in Tokyo in athletics, judo, swimming and weightlifting.