Tokyo Paralympics: Mena athletes to watch on final day of Games

UAE's Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani will be competing at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Sunday is the final day of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. There are seven events wrapping up before the closing ceremony.

Below are some of the UAE and Mena talent we will follow today.

Read more UAE's Mohamed Al Hammadi wins silver in 800m T34 for fifth overall Paralympics medal

Athletics

Olympic Stadium

Two-time reigning paralympic champion in the men’s T12 marathon, El Amin Chentouf of Morocco will be hoping to bring home gold for the third Games in a row. He leads a strong north African contingent in the final. Look out for compatriot Hicham Haynin, Tunisians Hatem Nasrallah and Wajdi Boukhili, as well as Nacer-Eddine Karfas of Algeria.

Meryem En-Nourhi of Morocco will be hoping to do one better than her London 2012 fourth place finish in the women’s T12 marathon, as will compatriot Abdelhadi El Harti who finished fifth in the men’s T46 final that year.

Shooting

Asaka Shooting Range

Three of UAE’s shooters are competing in the mixed 50m Rifle prone SH1, the final competition at the Asaka Shooting Range.

Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani, buzzing from his gold medal win in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions on Friday, will be looking to reclaim his London 2012 title, having settled for silver in Rio.

Al Aryani and Saif Al Nuaimi, also representing the emirates, will be looking push for the podium in a competitive field.

Look out too for 2012 silver medalist Doron Shaziri and 2019 World Championship silver medalist Yuliya Chernoy, both from Israel.

