Wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden claims 18th Paralympic medal

Susannah Scaroni, right, celebrates after winning the women's 5000-meters T54 final with third placed USA teammate Tatyana McFadden. AP

US wheelchair racing legend Tatyana McFadden said she was "on cloud nine" after winning her 18th Paralympic medal on Saturday, four years after blood clots almost ended her career.

McFadden took bronze in the women's T54 5,000m to extend her streak of finishing on the podium in every Paralympic race she has entered since 2008.

But she said just competing in Tokyo was a victory in itself, having been diagnosed with a blood-clotting disorder in 2017 that took almost two years to recover from.

"I'm on cloud nine," said the 32-year-old, who was born in Russia and raised in an orphanage until she was adopted at the age of six.

"I was in a really dark spot because it took me 20 months to recover, and everyone was getting better in those 20 months. I continued to fight, I continued to believe in myself, and I continued to train really hard."

McFadden said she could not even sit in her wheelchair for more than 30 minutes after being diagnosed with the condition, but she gradually regained strength and returned to competition.

"It's really quite amazing that I'm here - that I was on the podium," she said, after finishing the race behind team-mate Susannah Scaroni, who won gold.

McFadden is set to compete in four more events in Tokyo, and may also add the relay to her schedule.

More medals would consolidate her position as one of the greatest Paralympians of all time, and she is determined to use her status to raise awareness around disability.

McFadden praised the US team's decision to award Paralympic medallists the same prize money as Olympians in Tokyo for the first time.

"These Games are monumental for us," she said. "If the US can do it, the world can follow. I want us to be the leader."

McFadden also believes increased coverage of the Tokyo Paralympics can "transform the world".

"Every banner, every T-shirt that a volunteer wears, you see the Olympic and Paralympic logos," she said.

"That's the first time that's happened at a Games, and that's really important for us. We're really living in the now and it feels like it's only going to go better."

McFadden was born with spina bifida, and is paralysed from the waist down.

She was abandoned at an orphanage in St Petersburg and did not have a wheelchair, so she learned to walk on her hands.

She was adopted at the age of six by Deborah Mcfadden, who served as commissioner of disabilities under US president George W. Bush.

She then moved to the United States and began wheelchair racing, before making her Paralympic debut at the 2004 Athens Games.

"This is such an exciting movement and I'm just so happy to be in the game," said McFadden, who also competed in cross-country skiing at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

"I think with my abilities, I can go only up from here. I have a while in this sport so I am so excited."

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

Favourite things Luxury: Enjoys window shopping for high-end bags and jewellery Discount: She works in luxury retail, but is careful about spending, waits for sales, festivals and only buys on discount University: The only person in her family to go to college, Jiang secured a bachelor’s degree in business management in China Masters: Studying part-time for a master’s degree in international business marketing in Dubai Vacation: Heads back home to see family in China Community work: Member of the Chinese Business Women’s Association of the UAE to encourage other women entrepreneurs

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Blah Started: 2018 Founder: Aliyah Al Abbar and Hend Al Marri Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and talent management Initial investment: Dh20,000 Investors: Self-funded Total customers: 40

