Tokyo Paralympics: the Mena athletes in action on Day 4

Amine Chentouf of Morocco and Guillaume Ouellet of Canada in action in the men's 5,000m T12. Reuters

There are 17 different sports happening around Tokyo today, and we have picked out the Mena para-athletes to watch on day 4.

Archery

Yumenoshima Ranking Field

Iran’s Alisina Manshaezadeh and Ramezan Biabani have made it through to the men’s individual compound open elimination rounds along with Sulaiman Sulaiman of Iraq.

Athletics

Olympic Stadium

Nassima Saifi of Algeria will be defending her discus title in the women’s F57 class. The double Paralympic champion and world record holder is favourite in the field, but will face a tough challenge from Mokhigul Khamdamova of Uzbekistan, who has a longer season's best throw this year.

Another Algerian defending their title will be Sami Nouioua in the Men’s 1500m T46 class. It certainly won’t be an easy ride for the 36-year old double-gold-medallist in his fifth Paralympic outing, several of the finalists have had quicker times this year.

Morocco's Amine Chentouf will be running for his third Paralympic gold in the men’s 5,000m T12. The 40-year-old world and Paralympic record holder will have challenges from compatriot Mohamed Yazami and Tunisian’s Hatem Nasrallah and Wajdi Boukhili.

Abdennacer Feidi of Tunisia will be hoping to improve on his fourth place finish in Rio in the men’s F32 club throw final. He will be joined by three Algerians, Lahouari Bahlaz, Walid Ferhah and Ahmed Mehideb and Omani Mohammed Al Mashaykhi in the field.

Either Amanolah Papi of Iran and Syria’s Mohamad Mohamad could go the distance in the men’s javelin F57 class.

Iran’s Saman Pakbaz has an eye on the podium in the men’s F12 shot put.

Mohamed Chida of Morocco will be racing his first heat of the men’s 100m in the T38 class.

Boccia

Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Israel’s Nadav Levi will have his first pool match against Natali de Faria of Brazil.

Goalball

Makuhari Messe Hall

Israel’s women will be taking on the Russian Paralympic Committee in their Group game.

Powerlifting

Tokyo International Forum

Paralympic record holder and Rio silver medallist Rasool Mohsin from Iraq will be aiming for gold in the final of the men’s -You 72kg. Look out too for Mahmoud Attia from Egypt.

Fatema Alhasan of Syria and Fatma Korany of Egypt will be lifting in the women’s -61kg class, while Egyptian Fatma Omar lifts in the -67kg class.

World record holder in the men’s -80kg class, Roohallah Rostami of Iran will be hoping he can convert his success this year into gold.

Sitting Volleyball

Makuhari Messe Hall

Six-time Paralympic champions Iran will take on Germany in their opening game of the men’s preliminary pools.

Swimming

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Three Israelis to look out for in the Aquatics Centre today. Ami Omer Dadaon (SM4 Class), Veronika Guirenko (SM3 Class), and Iyad Shalabi (SM1 Class) will be racing today in the 150m medley heats. Youssef Elsayed of Egypt will also be racing for a place in the final of the 150m medley.

Table tennis

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Jordan’s Khetam Abu Awad will be playing in her third Paralympics semi-final against Jiamin Pan of China in the women’s singles - Class 5.

Wheelchair Basketball

Various venues

Both of Algeria’s teams will be in action again. The men take on Iran while the women toss up against Spain.

Wheelchair Fencing

Makuhari Messe

We’ll be watching Iraq’s Zainulabdeen Al Madhkhoori who will be competing in the men’s foil.

Wheelchair Tennis

Ariake Tennis Park

Guy Sasson and Adam Berichevsky of Israel will face a pair from Brazil in the first round of the men’s doubles, while compatriots Shraga Weinberg and Yosi Saadon both start their women’s singles campaigns. Look out too for Najwa Awane of Morocco.



