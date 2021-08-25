Mohamed Al Hammadi leads UAE as flag-bearer at Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

People take pictures of fireworks during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday August 24, 2021. Reuters

Mohamed Al Hammadi, the multiple medal-winning Paralympian, was the UAE flag-bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony on Tuesday evening as the largest Games in history officially got under way.

Al Hammadi has won three Paralympic medals, including gold in the 800m wheelchair T34 at Rio 2016 having claimed silver and bronze at London 2012 in the 200m and 100m respectively. He is again expected to be a major contender in Tokyo.

READ MORE All eyes on Tokyo Paralympics as the Games officially begin

The Emirati led a 12-member squad of UAE athletes plus staff at the opening ceremony inside Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, among them powerlifting great Mohammed Khalaf Khamis, who has won two Paralympic golds and one silver. There were no spectators inside the stadium, aside from a few officials, dignitaries, and sponsors.

A total of 4,403 athletes will compete in Tokyo, making it the largest Paralympic Games in history. Like the Olympics which preceded it, the Paralympics were delayed by 12 months because of the pandemic.

"I cannot believe we are finally here. Many doubted this day would happen. Many thought it impossible. But thanks to the efforts of many, the most transformative sport event on Earth is about to begin," ICC president Thomas Bach said.

"Over the next 10 years, WeThe15 will challenge how the world’s 15 per cent with disabilities are perceived and treated at a global level.

"With the support of 20 international organisations, civil society, the business sector, and the media we will put the world’s 1.2 billion persons with disabilities firmly at the heart of the inclusion agenda.

"The Paralympic Games are for sure a platform for change. But only every four years is not enough. It is up to each and every one of us to play out part, every day, to make for a more inclusive society in our countries, in our cities, in our communities."

Tokyo Paralympics open with spectacular ceremony

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)

Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12

Gearbox eight-speed automatic

Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm

Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends