All eyes on Tokyo Paralympics as the Games officially begin

People take pictures of fireworks during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday August 24, 2021. Reuters

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games is officially open, as the Paralympic torch was lit during a subdued yet energised ceremony which welcomed the world’s finest Para athletes, gathered in the Japanese capital to compete on sport’s greatest stage over the next 12 days.

As with the Olympic Games that opened one month ago, the Paralympics will be held under strict regulations and in virtually empty stadiums, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in and around Tokyo, where a state of national emergency remains in effect.

The stern measures may be preventing spectators from the games, but the same cannot be said for the athletes, as around 4,400 are attending from 162 national Paralympic committees, making this the largest Paralympic Games in history. All the athletes will be keen to put the last 18 months behind them, having had to wait the extra year to get to Tokyo.

The athletes, some of whom have had to shield during the pandemic for health reasons, have had to overcome disruption to be able to compete, with training schedules disrupted and competitions cancelled worldwide.

Yet, there are almost 12 times the number of para-athletes competing in these games than did in 1964, the last time Tokyo hosted the Paralympics, testament of how far the Paralympic legacy has come since its inception. These games will feature 539 medal events across 22 different sports.

Despite the empty seats in the National Stadium in Tokyo, it was a celebratory affair that marked the opening of the 16th summer games.

The ceremony was both intimate and impressive, combining a series of musical ensembles, interpretative dance sequences and light shows that centred around the themes of inclusivity and progression; ‘Moving Forward’ (being the overarching theme) towards a fairer and more just world.

Flags from 162 nations were carried through the stadium during the parade of nations. Perhaps most notable was the carrying of the Afghan flag by a volunteer, a mark of recognition that two Paralympians were forced to withdraw from the Games due to the political turmoil in Afghanistan.

Three wheelchair paralympians lit the Paralympic torch to mark the closing of the ceremony. It’s the first ever hydrogen-fuelled Olympic cauldron, a statement as Japan makes clear it’s intention to aim towards a zero-carbon society, the games are intended also to be carbon neutral.

There were also several references to front-line health-workers, a nod to the sacrifices they have made, and continue to make as Japan battles with surging cases. The success of the Olympic Games, particularly that of the hosts, may have lifted public approval of the games, however, strict protocols will remain in place including daily testing for athletes, mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing.

Over the coming two weeks there are plenty of big names to look out for, as viewers will be spoiled for choice over the plethora of events to follow.

Natalia Partyka, Polish table tennis legend has dominated the sport for 20 years since making her debut at Sydney 2000 aged 11, as the youngest Paralympian in history.

British swimmer, Alice Tai will be looking to take home a cabinet full of medals following her category reclassification. She had set a host of world records in the S8 category, including the 50m records in the backstroke, butterfly and freestyle. Now categorised in S9, she will be wanting to make waves in Tokyo.

The hopes of the host nation will be resting partly at least on the shoulders of Shingo Kuneida. The legendary wheelchair player has won a record total of 45 Grand Slam titles and includes Gold medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

There will be 12 para-athletes representing the UAE including multiple medal winners in powerlifter Mohammed Khamis Khalaf and wheelchair racer Mohamed Al Hammadi, along with London 2012 shooting gold medallist Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani.

As well as podium places and record holders, the Paralympics serves up incredible stories, well worth following. Look out for Egypt’s table-tennis star, Ibrahim Hamadtou. The bilateral amputee’s incredible playing style has attracted fame the world over.

There have been a few changes in the programme of events from Rio; with seven-a-side football and para-sailing removed from the schedule, we will see an introduction of para-badminton and para-taekwondo.

The next two weeks is going to be jam-packed with incredible events full of astounding athletic feats and inspiring stories of resilience and overcoming adversity. Even though stadiums will remain empty, the achievements of Paralympians are sure to capture the attention and imagination of viewers around the world.

