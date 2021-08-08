Tokyo 2020 Day 16: all the gold medals as USA top table ahead of China

Day 16 of the Tokyo Olympics and Team US have been on a gold rush.
The women's teams secured gold medals in both the basketball and volleyball finals.
In basketball, Brittney Griner scored a game-high 30 points with five rebounds and two assists as Japan were overpowered 90-75 by a team that stretched their Olympic win streak to 55 games dating back to their last defeat in the 1992 semis.
In volleyball, the United States' dream of winning a first Olympic gold medal became a reality when they won against Brazil in straight sets in the final.
US opposite Andrea Drews scored 15 points to lead the team to a comprehensive victory at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with the 2016 bronze medallists winning 25-21, 25-20, 25-14, several hours before the Olympics' closing ceremony.
USA edged China at the top of the Olympics medals table as the curtain was set to fall on the biggest sports event since the pandemic on Sunday.
Team US won 39 golds - one more than rivals China - and 113 overall, a decline since the Rio Games, where they picked up 46 golds and 121 medals overall.
On the cycling track, Jason Kenny became the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals after taking a stunning victory in the cycling's keirin final.
Kenny smashed the field to win by a yawning gap of 0.763 seconds from Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia.
It also makes Kenny the first Briton to win nine Olympic medals as he adds it to the team sprint silver he took on Tuesday alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens.
In the ring, Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan defeated Richard Torrez Jr of the United States by unanimous decision to win the men's super heavyweight boxing gold medal.
Torrez Jr won silver, while Frazer Clarke of Britain and Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan both won bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge underlined his credentials as the undisputed king of the marathon with a dominant run to retain his Olympic title on the streets of Sapporo.
The world record holder clocked 2hr 08min 38sec to win gold, becoming only the third man to win consecutive marathon titles.
