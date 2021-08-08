Great Britain's Jason Kenny makes history with seventh Olympic gold

Jason Kenny of Team Britain after winning the gold medal in the track cycling men's keirin. (Christophe Ena/AP)

Jason Kenny became the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals after taking a stunning victory in the cycling's keirin final.

Kenny had complained of being out of form during the men’s sprint earlier in the week but that didn't stop him smashing the field to win by a yawning gap of 0.763 seconds from Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia.

It also makes Kenny the first Briton to win nine Olympic medals as he adds it to the team sprint silver he took on Tuesday alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens.

Perhaps Kenny’s rivals had been guilty of listening too closely to the downbeat assessment of his physical condition after he finished eighth in the individual sprint competition.

Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer let go of his wheel before the derny had even pulled off.

Kenny checked over his shoulder and realised the advantage he had, charging away and building what proved to be an unassailable lead.

Though he had already handed over his team sprint and individual sprint crowns this week, it means Kenny successfully defended the keirin title he took in Rio – and he did so at the home of the discipline in Izu, where Japan’s elite keirin school is based.

Holland’s Harrie Lavreysen took bronze two days after being crowned the individual sprint champion.

Kenny could have been forgiven for taking his eye off the ball in this event, with his warm-ups for the quarter-finals earlier on Sunday morning interrupted when his wife Laura crashed heavily in the opening scratch race of the women’s omnium and was slow to get up.

Though Laura recovered to win the following tempo race, her medal hopes suffered a major blow with an early exit from the elimination race.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

BULKWHIZ PROFILE Date started: February 2017 Founders: Amira Rashad (CEO), Yusuf Saber (CTO), Mahmoud Sayedahmed (adviser), Reda Bouraoui (adviser) Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce Size: 50 employees Funding: approximately $6m Investors: Beco Capital, Enabling Future and Wain in the UAE; China's MSA Capital; 500 Startups; Faith Capital and Savour Ventures in Kuwait

