Germany modern pentathlon coach disqualified after punching horse during women's event

Annika Schleu of Germany in tears after Saints Boy refused to jump during the showjumping of the women's modern pentathlon.

Germany's modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner will not be part of Saturday's men's individual competition at the Tokyo Olympics after she punched a horse and urged rider Annika Schleu to "really hit" the horse when it refused to jump.

The Modern Pentathlon federation (UIPM) said Raisner had been disqualified because of her actions during Friday's show jumping.

Germany's Olympic team chief Alfons Hoermann said earlier the coach had been pulled out of the men's individual competition. He also demanded urgent rule changes from the international federation.

"We were all in agreement that the coach will not be at the competition on Saturday," Hoermann said.

"We also consider that an urgent review of the incident is necessary, especially in terms of animal protection, and that the national and international federations draw their conclusions."

Modern pentathletes, who compete in five different sports for a medal, do not use their own horses for the show jumping discipline but instead draw one at random and are given 20 minutes to warm up with it before competing.

Schleu was holding down top spot with a commanding 24 second edge on the field going into the show jumping. There were signs of trouble ahead as Schleu's horse, Saint Boy, bucked and misbehaved during the warm-up and soon after was refusing jumps.

With each refusal Schleu's frustration grew, the German finally exploding with a scream that echoed through the empty stadium as tears poured down her face.

Bundestrainerin Kim Raisner: "Hau mal richtig drauf. Hau richtig drauf!" Dann schlägt sie selber noch mit der Faust zu (Sekunde 23).@DOSB Das muss Konsequenzen haben.#ARD #Fünfkampf pic.twitter.com/JIBpqEGR6M — Max Möhrike Ⓥ (@der_veganer) August 6, 2021

Her coach urged her to hit the horse. Raisner's orders to "really hit it, hit," were heard live back in Germany, triggering a wave of criticism.

Raisner herself punched the horse once above the back leg. As Schleu became more desperate and frustrated, the horse became more agitated.

Top ranked Michelle Gulyas and Ireland's Natalya Coyle suffered similar fates with their horses as they saw their own podium hopes crushed, dropping out of the top 10 and out of contention. Great Britain's Kate French went on to win the gold medal after dominating the laser run in the final event.

"Rules must change in such a way so that rider and horse are protected," Hoermann said. "The focus must be on the welfare of the animals and the fair competition for athletes."

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

RESULT Kolkata Knight Riders 169-7 (20 ovs)

Empty Words By Mario Levrero (Coffee House Press)



The specs Engine: 3.0-litre flat-six twin-turbocharged Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 445bhp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh474,600 On Sale: Now

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Schedule for Asia Cup Sept 15: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Dubai) Sept 16: Pakistan v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 17: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Sept 18: India v Qualifier (Dubai) Sept 19: India v Pakistan (Dubai) Sept 20: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi) Super Four Sept 21: Group A Winner v Group B Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 21: Group B Winner v Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 23: Group A Winner v Group A Runner-up (Dubai) Sept 23: Group B Winner v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 25: Group A Winner v Group B Winner (Dubai) Sept 26: Group A Runner-up v Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi) Sept 28: Final (Dubai)

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

