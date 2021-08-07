Tokyo 2020 Day 15: All the gold medals on the penultimate day of Olympic action

There are 34 gold medals up for grabs on the penultimate day of action on Tokyo, so the drama will be coming at a pace.
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir got the day underway, winning a gruelling women's marathon in 2hr 27min 20sec as runners battled with hot and humid conditions in Sapporo.
The finale of the athletics at the Olympic Stadium includes the men's 1500m, women's 10,000m and 4x400m relays.
On the biggest day of medals, there are also finals in basketball, diving, golf, football, modern pentathlon, equestrian team jumping, artistic swimming, handball and water polo.
Updated: August 7th 2021, 4:38 AM
The biog
Name: Capt Shadia Khasif
Position: Head of the Criminal Registration Department at Hatta police
Family: Five sons and three daughters
The first female investigator in Hatta.
Role Model: Father
She believes that there is a solution to every problem
