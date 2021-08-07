Tokyo 2020 Day 15: All the gold medals on the penultimate day of Olympic action

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya on her way to winning the women's marathon at Sapporo Odori Park. (Ramsey Cardy/Getty)

There are 34 gold medals up for grabs on the penultimate day of action on Tokyo, so the drama will be coming at a pace.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir got the day underway, winning a gruelling women's marathon in 2hr 27min 20sec as runners battled with hot and humid conditions in Sapporo.

READ MORE Tokyo 2020: the Mena athletes in action on Day 15

The finale of the athletics at the Olympic Stadium includes the men's 1500m, women's 10,000m and 4x400m relays.

On the biggest day of medals, there are also finals in basketball, diving, golf, football, modern pentathlon, equestrian team jumping, artistic swimming, handball and water polo.

We will keep you updated with all the gold medal winners as they happen in the photo gallery above.

