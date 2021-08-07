Tokyo 2020: the Mena athletes in action on Day 15

34 gold medals are available on the penultimate day of competition in Tokyo

Tejitu Daba of Bahrain, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya, Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya and Eunice Chumba of Bahrain in action in the women's marathon.

Matthew Kynaston
Aug 7, 2021

Today at the Games 7 August 2021

Athletics

Tokyo Olympic Stadium and Sapporo Odori Park

The women’s marathon followed by an electric evening session of finals makes up the programme on the penultimate day of the Games.

We may see Israel’s first ever athletics medal today in the women’s marathon, Lonah Salpeter being one of the favourites for the podium. She will be on the start line with compatriot Maor Tiyouri. Eunice Chumba and Tejitu Daba will be running for Bahrain.

Bahraini and Israeli athletes will also be in action in the women’s 10,000m through Kalkidan Gezahegne and Selamawit Teferi, respectively.

Beach Volleyball

Shiokaze Park

Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse will bring their impressive Olympic campaign to an end today, when they serve-up for Qatar against the Latvian team in the bronze medal match.

Handball - men’s semi finals

Yoyogi National Stadium

After their gruelling defeat to France in the semi-finals, Egypt will be taking on 2012 bronze-medallists Spain for the spot on the podium.

Karate

Nippon Budokan

Several MENA women to look out for in the Kumite +61kg competition. Lamya Matoub of Algeria and Iran’s Hamideh Abbasali will be sparring in the same pool (A). of contenders. Meanwhile, Feryal Abdelaziz will be representing Egypt in pool B.

In the men’s +75kg, Iranian Sajad Ganjzadieh will be sparring with Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia, looking for a place in the evening’s semi-finals.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Nicol Zelikman and Linoy Ashram of Israel have both made it to the final of the individuals all-round competition.

Teams from Egypt and Israel will be among the displaying their routines in the all-round group qualification rounds.

