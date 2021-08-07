Tokyo 2020: the Mena athletes in action on Day 15

Today at the Games 7 August 2021
Athletics
Tokyo Olympic Stadium and Sapporo Odori Park
The women’s marathon followed by an electric evening session of finals makes up the programme on the penultimate day of the Games.
We may see Israel’s first ever athletics medal today in the women’s marathon, Lonah Salpeter being one of the favourites for the podium. She will be on the start line with compatriot Maor Tiyouri. Eunice Chumba and Tejitu Daba will be running for Bahrain.
Bahraini and Israeli athletes will also be in action in the women’s 10,000m through Kalkidan Gezahegne and Selamawit Teferi, respectively.
Beach Volleyball
Shiokaze Park
Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse will bring their impressive Olympic campaign to an end today, when they serve-up for Qatar against the Latvian team in the bronze medal match.
Handball - men’s semi finals
Yoyogi National Stadium
After their gruelling defeat to France in the semi-finals, Egypt will be taking on 2012 bronze-medallists Spain for the spot on the podium.
Karate
Nippon Budokan
Several MENA women to look out for in the Kumite +61kg competition. Lamya Matoub of Algeria and Iran’s Hamideh Abbasali will be sparring in the same pool (A). of contenders. Meanwhile, Feryal Abdelaziz will be representing Egypt in pool B.
In the men’s +75kg, Iranian Sajad Ganjzadieh will be sparring with Tareg Hamedi of Saudi Arabia, looking for a place in the evening’s semi-finals.
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Ariake Gymnastics Centre
Nicol Zelikman and Linoy Ashram of Israel have both made it to the final of the individuals all-round competition.
Teams from Egypt and Israel will be among the displaying their routines in the all-round group qualification rounds.
Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
Started: April 2017
Started: April 2017
Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: transport
Size: 450+ employees
Investment: approximately $80 million
Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani
Started: April 2017
Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: transport
Size: 450+ employees
Investment: approximately $80 million
Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani
Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly
Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai
16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side
8 There are eight players per team
9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one.
5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls
4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership
Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score.
Zones
A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs
B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run
C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs
D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full
