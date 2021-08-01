Tokyo 2020: All the Olympic golds from day nine as Caeleb Dressel stars again

USA's Caeleb Dressel celebrate after taking gold in the final of the men's 50m freestyle. (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP)

Caeleb Dressel rounded off a stunning Tokyo Olympics by claiming his fourth and fifth gold medals in the pool on a Super Sunday of action.

The Team USA superstar surged to victory in the men's 50m freestyle and earned the title of world's fastest swimmer with an Olympic record 21.07 seconds for his fourth gold of the Games after winning the 100m butterfly in a world record, the 100m freestyle and the men's 4x100m relay.

He and his teammates then broke another world record to claim his fifth gold in the mixed 4x100m relay final.

Emma McKeon also completed the sprint double with victory in the women's 50m freestyle for a sixth medal in Tokyo - no Australian athlete had ever won more than five at a single Games.

McKeon then became the first female swimmer of any nationality to win seven medals at a Games when she swam the butterfly leg in the medley relay.

There are 25 medal events on Sunday, and no shortage of entertainment.

We will keep you updated with all the gold medal winners as they happen in the photo gallery above.