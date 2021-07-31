Tokyo 2020: All the Olympic golds from day eight and a blistering Super Saturday

Super Saturday promises to be one of the most thrilling days at Tokyo 2020, with 21 gold medals up for grabs.

Action in the swimming pool, the athletics track, rugby sevens. sailing and boxing will be among the highlights.

Great Britain triathlete Jonny Brownlee was thrilled after adding a gold medal in the mixed relay to add to his individual bronze and silver medal at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

“Olympics? Completed it,” Brownlee said afterwards. It feels absolutely amazing. It’s my third Olympics and I’ve finally got gold.

"That’s probably it for my Olympic career – I’ve got all the medals. The Olympics is always a special event and this one is even more special after what everyone’s been through and to do it as a team is absolutely amazing."

American powerhouse Caeleb Dressel admitted he was hurting after smashing his own world record to win the men's Olympic 100m butterfly title for his third gold medal of the Games.

"It was a really fun race to be a part of and exciting for the sport," he said.

"It was well executed, my body wasn't as good as it could have been, it was the body I was given on this day, I felt better yesterday.

"It hurt really bad but it was fine," he added. "I knew what my race plan was and stuck to it, got the job done."

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Past winners of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2015 Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP) 2014 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 2013 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus) 2011 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2009 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

