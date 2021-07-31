Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes in action on Day 8 in Tokyo

Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in action against Mohamed Flissi of Algeria in the men's flyweight.

Archery - men’s individual

Yumenoshima Field Final

Today is finals day of the men’s individual competition.

Israel’s Itay Shanny is into the last 16, where he is facing Chih-Chun Tang from Chinese Taipei. Shanny is Israel’s first archer at the Olympic Games, and started the competition ranked 130th in the world. However he performs today, he will have already made history.

Athletics

Olympic Stadium

Several track and field events are happening Saturday at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, culminating in the women’s 100m final and 4x400 mixed relay final.

Here are some of the athletes from the Mena region to keep an eye on.

Moroccan 800m runner Rahabe Arafi squeezed into the semi-final of her event after a photo-finish in her opening heat (she made it through by .003 seconds!), edging out Britain’s Alexandra Bell.

The men’s heats in the 800m get underway in the morning. Look out for Rio semi-finalists Mostafa Smaili from Morocco and Yassine Hethat from Algeria who will be racing in Heat 6 along with Abubaker Abdalla from Qatar.

Also in the morning session, the women’s 400m hurdles heats gets under way. Aminat Jamal from Bahrain and Loubna Benhadha from Algeria are ones to watch.

The UAE has a runner in action in the men’s preliminary rounds of the 100m. Hassan Al Noobi will be racing along with Barakat Al Harthi from Oman.

Basketball - men’s

Saitama Super Arena

Iran will be playing their final game against group leaders France.

Boxing

Kokugikan Arena

In the fourth fight of the day in the men’s fly (48-52kg), Mohammed Flissi will take on Carlo Paalam from the Philippines.

Fencing - women’s sabre team

Makuhari Messe

Tunisia’s women will start the day against hosts, Japan. The winner will go on to face favourites Russia in the quarter-finals.

Football - men’s quarter-final

Saitama Stadium

Egypt have advanced to the quarter-finals of the men’s tournament to play against Brazil. If they can beat the reigning Olympic title-holders, it will be the furthest the team has progressed in the tournament since 1968.

Judo - mixed team

Nippon Budokan

The team from Israel will start their tournament against Italy, while the Refugee Olympic Team takes on Germany.

Sailing - various

Israel’s Katy Spychakov and Yoav Cohen will be racing in the finals of the women’s and men’s Windsurfing RS:X, respectively.

Shooting - various

Asaka Shooting/ Shotgun ranges

Medals are up for grabs at the Asaka ranges.

Egypt’s Abdel Mehelba and Maggy Ashmawy are teaming up in the Trap Mixed Team competition.

In the women’s 50m rifle, 3 positions qualifications, Iran’s Fatemeh Karamzadeh, Najmeh Khedmati and Egypt’s Alzahraa Shaban all have the finals in their sights.

Swimming - various

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

There will be four finals as well as the women’s and men’s 50m freestyle semi-finals.

Israel will be racing in the mixed 4 x 100m medley relay final in the last event of the day.

Trampolining

Ariake Gymnastics Centre

The 2021 African Championships winner, Seif Sherif from Egypt, will be competing for a place in the final later in the day.

Weightlifting

Tokyo International Forum

Junior world-record holder Fares Ibrahim Elbakh from Qatar will be competing for a medal in the men’s 96kg weight class. Meanwhile, Palestine’s Mohammed Hamada will be trying to get a highest place in group B.

Amur Al Kanjari from Oman and Tunisia’s Ramzi Bahloul will be making their competition lifts in the men’s 81kg weight class.

