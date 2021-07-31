Caeleb Dressel breaks butterfly world record to stay on track for five Olympic golds

Caeleb Dressel poses with the gold medal for the men's 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Caeleb Dressel collected his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday after the American swimmer stormed to the 100m butterfly title.

Dressel, who had already collected the 100m freestyle gold and played a key part in the United States' 4x100m freestyle relay success, delivered a world record swim of 49:45 to edge Hungary's Kristof Milak.

Just 40 minutes later, Dressel posted the fastest time in the 50m freestyle semi-final and will compete in the men's 4x100m medley relay where the USA are among the favourites. Should he clinch two more gold medals for a total haul of five, he would match Michael Phelps's tally from his last Games in Rio and surpass the four golds the American great won in London.

In the first Olympic Games of the post-Phelps era, the USA have endured a disappointing time in the pool compared to their previous dominance. They won 16 gold medals at each of the last two Olympics but head into Sunday's final events on eight.

Katie Ledecky lost her 200m and 400m freestyle crowns to Australian rival Ariarne Titmus but came good in the 800m and 1,500m events, becoming the first female swimmer to win six individual golds.

However, Dressel has lived up to his status as one of the world's leading swimmers and has produced the goods on the grandest of stages.

"Caeleb is a real leader on our team," Ledecky said. "I mean, it was so impressive what he did today swimming three races, and he leads, both in and out of the water.

"He's just an incredible swimmer, it's just amazing to watch him get up on the blocks and race and see him get out with his start to those huge leads.

"I think we all admire his start. But yeah, he just has a great family, really cares about his team mates and is just a really great presence on the pool deck for Team USA."

Like all serial winners, Dressel takes losing hard and he was not pleased with the team's performance in the mixed medley relay where he was left with too much ground to make up on the final leg.

"Fifth place is unacceptable for USA Swimming and we're very aware of that, our standard is gold," he said. "That's what we're always shooting for in every race, and we didn't execute well."

Dressel makes sure he learns from every competition and he has been taking notes during the Olympics to give himself some additional material for his post-Games analysis.

"After the meet, I’ll go back and watch my races. I’ve been journaling throughout the whole meet. Every swim, what I could have done better. Every swim, what I thought I did well," he said.

After a packed Saturday schedule, however, Dressel was unlikely to be going over his notes.

"I’m staying on routine as much as I can," he said. "But I know today was a busy day. I could use a nap and a shower.”

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Calls Directed by: Fede Alvarez Starring: Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillian, Aaron Taylor-Johnson 4/5

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16, second leg (first-leg scores in brackets): PSG (2) v Manchester United (0) Midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

Profile Periscope Media Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous) Launch year: 2020 Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021 Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year Investors: Co-founders

Opening day UAE Premiership fixtures, Friday, September 22: Dubai Sports City Eagles v Dubai Exiles

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

Tailors and retailers miss out on back-to-school rush Tailors and retailers across the city said it was an ominous start to what is usually a busy season for sales.

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

ENGLAND SQUAD Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

