Tokyo 2020 day six: All the Olympic golds and a first for Caeleb Dressel

A total of 17 gold medals up for grabs at the Games

Dominic Hart
Jul 29, 2021

More drama on show in Tokyo, with 17 medal events to be decided on day six.

USA swimming star Caeleb Dressel has been labelled 'the new Michael Phelps' and he blazed his way to his first individual Olympic gold in the men's 100m freestyle final, adding to his back-to-back world titles.

The 24-year-old powered to an Olympic record of 47.02sec to dethrone Australian defending champion Kyle Chalmers, who came second (47.08). Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov took the bronze in 47.44.

"I don't know if it's set in yet. It's been a really tough year, really hard. I'm really happy," he said in tears.

Dressel missed out on the individual medals at Rio in 2016, but he has since exploded, winning an incredible 13 titles over the past two world championships.

Despite the nailbiting finish, he said he was never concerned. "I wasn't worried about anything," he said. "During the race there's only so much you can do. Whatever's gonna happen is going to happen.

"I stuck to my race plan - if it got me first, OK, if it got me second OK. I wouldn't change a thing."

Among the other sports with gold on offer on Thursday are artistic gymnastics, canoe slalom, fencing, judo, rowing, shooting and table tennis.

We will keep you updated with all the gold medal winners as they happen in the photo gallery above.

Updated: July 29th 2021, 4:01 AM
