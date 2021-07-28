Tokyo 2020 day five: All the Olympic golds and another triumph for the Terminator

Ancuta Bodnar (L) and Simona Radis of Romania celebrate winning the Women's Doubles Sculls. ( Kimima Mayama/EPA)

Tokyo 2020 day five and the action ramped up again with 23 gold medals on offer.

There was plenty of action in the rowing, with extra events after a typhoon earlier in the week disrupted the programme.

And in the pool, Australian Ariarne Titmus said she proved anything is possible after winning the 200m freestyle, her second gold in Tokyo.

Titmus, dubbed the 'Terminator', accelerated in the final metres to touch just ahead of Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey and finish way ahead of favourite Katie Ledecky, who she beat for a second time after winning the 400m freestyle on Monday.

"I'm just from a small town in Tasmania and it just goes to show if you believe you can do something, you can 100 per cent do it if you work for it," she said.

The 20-year-old won in a time of 1:53.50, an Olympic record, with Haughey, who had set the pace for most of the race, second in 1:53.92.

Canadian Penny Oleksiak took the bronze in a time of 1:54.70 while Ledecky, a five-times Olympic gold medal winner, finished fifth in a time of 1:55.21.

We will keep you updated with all the gold medal winners as they happen in the photo gallery above.

Neil Thomson – THE BIO Family: I am happily married to my wife Liz and we have two children together. Favourite music: Rock music. I started at a young age due to my father’s influence. He played in an Indian rock band The Flintstones who were once asked by Apple Records to fly over to England to perform there. Favourite book: I constantly find myself reading The Bible. Favourite film: The Greatest Showman. Favourite holiday destination: I love visiting Melbourne as I have family there and it’s a wonderful place. New York at Christmas is also magical. Favourite food: I went to boarding school so I like any cuisine really.

Quotations for a standard “silver” package: House type/size Price Studio apartment Dh1,350 1-bedroom apartment Dh1,650 2-bedroom apartment Dh2,000 3-bedroom apartment Dh3,000 4-bedroom apartment Dh3,500 5-bedroom apartment Dh4,000 1-bedroom villa Dh1,900 2-bedroom villa Dh2,700 3-bedroom villa Dh3,850 4-bedroom villa Dh4,800 5-bedroom villa Dh6,200 * Mr Usta packages with five service providers * Includes: yearly AC maintenance, checks of electrical fittings & plumbing units, minor repairs, 1 handyman service, 5 emergency call-outs, 10% discount on out-of-scope jobs * +Dh250 for maid’s rooms in apartments and +Dh500 for maid’s rooms in villas

