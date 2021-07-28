Tokyo 2020: USA get men's basketball bid back on track with blow-out win over Iran

United States guard Damian Lillard goes up for a shot against Mohammadsina Vahedi of Iran during the Group A game on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The heavily-favoured United States got their Tokyo Olympics basketball campaign back on track with a blow-out win over Iran on Sunday.

The US, packed with established NBA stars, slumped to an opening game defeat to France on Sunday but there was no doubting their dominance in the 120-66 victory against Iran, delivered behind a barrage of three pointers.

US guard Damian Lillard was sizzling hot to begin the game as he hit six threes in the first half, helping the Americans shoot 63 per cent from beyond the arc as they built a commanding 60-30 lead.

Portland Trail Blazers star man Lillard finished with a game high 21 points. The US ended the game with 19 made threes.

The dominant win will allay concerns about the US team's medal credentials at Tokyo 2020 that erupted after the defeat to France, losing at the Olympics for the first time since 2004 and for just the sixth time in the history of the tournament.

But they righted the ship on Wednesday.

Stout defence and sweet shooting catapulted them to victory, as they forced turnovers and held Iran's best player, guard Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi, to only six points, a far cry from his sensational performance from his team's first game when he had a game-high 23 points.

Kevin Durant, who was saddled with foul trouble in the game against France, bounced back with a terrific all around performance finishing with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals, three blocks and zero turnovers.

The US play against the Czech Republic on Saturday, while Iran face France on the same day.

Voigtmann leads Germany past Nigeria

Germany's Johannes Voigtmann dunks against Nigeria

In the earlier tip-off, Germany beat Nigeria 99-92, pulling away in the fourth quarter to register their first win of the tournament helped by balanced scoring led by big man Johannes Voigtmann's 19 points and 7 rebounds performance.

The Germans, who shot more than 50 per cent from the field, had five players score in double figures and withstood an explosive game from Nigeria forward Jordan Nwora, who put up a game high 33 points.

The win puts Germany back on track to qualify for the knockout phase of the tournament while defeat leaves Nigeria on the verge of leaving the Games early.

The next Group B games are on Saturday, with Germany playing Australia while Nigeria will face-off against Italy.

The men's basketball tournament is currently in the group stage made up of three groups of four teams each. First and second place teams from each group automatically go through to the knock-out phase, while the two best third-placed teams also advance.

