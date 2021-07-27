Naomi Osaka's gold medal hopes over after shock defeat in Tokyo Olympics third round

Naomi Osaka and Marketa Vondrousova at the net after their third round match in the women's singles on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (David Ramos/Getty)

Naomi Osaka's hopes of winning gold for Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were dashed in the third round of the women's singles after the world No 2 suffered a shock loss to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova on Tuesday.

Osaka, who is the poster athlete of these Games with her image plastered across Tokyo and who lit the Olympic torch at Friday's opening ceremony, lost 6-1, 6-4 to the world No 42 in an error-strewn display.

Osaka, 23, looked out of sorts throughout the first set as she struggled on serve, losing her first two service games as Vondrousova moved into a 4-0 lead. After holding off two break points to trail 0-5, Osaka got her first game on the board but it was too little too late.

The four-time Grand Slam champion appeared invigorated at the start of the second set and broke Vondrousova in the first game. A hold then gave her a 2-0 lead.

But Vondrousova fought back to level at 2-2 and after surviving two break points soon moved into a 4-3 lead. Serving to stay in the match at 4-5, Osaka fended off two match points and had two game points to stay alive in the match, but some fine defence from Vondrousova earned the Czech a third opportunity to clinch victory, which she took when Osaka fired a crosscourt forehand wide.

Vondrousova will take on either Spain's Paula Badosa or Nadia Podoroska of Argentina in the quarter-finals.

The defeat will be a bitter pill to swallow for Osaka, whose hopes of landing gold were given a significant boost following early defeats for Australia's world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and third-ranked Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

The Tokyo Olympics were Osaka's first tournament since taking a mid-season hiatus following her withdrawal from the French Open at the start of June, citing mental health reasons. Osaka had announced she would not be fulfilling mandatory media obligations while at Roland Garros to protect her mental health, a decision that earned her a fine and a threat of expulsion from the tournament. After her actions caused plenty of debate, she ultimately pulled out following the first round "so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris".

Five famous companies founded by teens There are numerous success stories of teen businesses that were created in college dorm rooms and other modest circumstances. Below are some of the most recognisable names in the industry: Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg and his friends started Facebook when he was a 19-year-old Harvard undergraduate. Dell: When Michael Dell was an undergraduate student at Texas University in 1984, he started upgrading computers for profit. He starting working full-time on his business when he was 19. Eventually, his company became the Dell Computer Corporation and then Dell Inc. Subway: Fred DeLuca opened the first Subway restaurant when he was 17. In 1965, Mr DeLuca needed extra money for college, so he decided to open his own business. Peter Buck, a family friend, lent him $1,000 and together, they opened Pete's Super Submarines. A few years later, the company was rebranded and called Subway. Mashable: In 2005, Pete Cashmore created Mashable in Scotland when he was a teenager. The site was then a technology blog. Over the next few decades, Mr Cashmore has turned Mashable into a global media company. Oculus VR: Palmer Luckey founded Oculus VR in June 2012, when he was 19. In August that year, Oculus launched its Kickstarter campaign and raised more than $1 million in three days. Facebook bought Oculus for $2 billion two years later.

