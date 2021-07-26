Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes to watch on day four in Tokyo

Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui will be in action on Tuesday. AFP

The records are beginning to tumble at the Tokyo Olympics. And athletes from the Mena region are beginning to make their presence felt.

The action continues in Japan on Tuesday. Below is a list of athletes from the region you can follow.

Archery (women’s, men’s individual eliminations)

Yumenoshima Final Field

The individual competitions get underway today. Egypt’s Youssof Tolba starts his tournament against Denis Gankin from Kazakhstan, and African Games silver medalist Rihab Elwalid will be hoping to overcome Mexico’s Aida Roman in the first round.

Badminton - women’s and men’s singles and doubles group play

Musashino Forest

Hany Doha from Egypt is back in action today, firstly in the singles against Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit and then in the women’s doubles with Hadia Hosny against the Canadian team.

Beach Volleyball - women’s and men’s preliminary rounds

Shiokaze Park

Moroccan pair Mohammed Abicha and Zouheir Elgraoui will face Brazilians Evandro and Bruno Schmidt.

Boxing - various preliminaries

Kokugican Arena

Two Jordanian brothers will be in the ring today. Boxers Zeyad Eashash and Hussein Eashash will both be starting their Olympic boxing campaigns in the men’s welter (63-69kg) and heavyweight (81-91kg) classes, respectively. Hussein just missed out on a podium finish in Rio 2016, and will undoubtedly be hoping to go at least one better.

Look out too for Algeria’s Abdelhafid Banchabla and Morocco’s Youness Baalla in the men’s heavyweight class.

Julyana Al-Sadeq and Zeyad Eashash, of Jordan, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony.

Judo - women’s -63kg and men’s -81kg

Nippon Budokan

Plenty of Mena judokas to be keeping up with on competition day for the women’s -63kg and men’s -81kg weight categories.

The biggest name in the men’s -81kg is Israel’s Sagi Muki. The 2019 European Champion missed out on a podium spot in 2016. We’ll be watching Palestine’s Wesam Abu Rmilah, Lebanon’s Nacif Elias, and Mohamed Abdelaal from Egypt.

In the women’s -63kg class, Gili Sharir from Israel will start her campaign against Katharina Haecker from Australia.

Sailing - various

Enoshima, Fukisawa and Kamakura

The Guezguez twins (Eya and Sarra) from Tunisia will be taking to the water today in the first three races of the women’s skiff - 49er FX.

Israel’s Shay Kakon and Egypts Khouloud Mansy will continue their races in the women’s one-person dinghy, as will Egypt's Aly Badawy in the men’s.

Shooting - various

Asaka Shooting/ Shotgun ranges

Iranian gold medalist Javad Foroughi is back in action today. He will be joining Haniyeh Rostamiyan in the air pistol mixed competition. We will be following Egypt’s Radwa Abdel Latif and Samy Razek, and Tunisia’s Olfa Charni and Ala Alothmani.

In the mixed air rifle competition, keep a close eye on Egypt's Alzahraa Shaban and Osama El Saeid, and Iran’s Najmeh Khedmati and Mahyar Sedaghat.

Omar Assar of Team Egypt.

Swimming - various

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

400m freestyle gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui will be eying more gold as he takes to the pool in his 800m freestyle heat. We can also expect to see Egypt’s Marwan Aly Elkamash in action.

Anastacia Gorbenko from Israel qualified for the final of the women’s 50m backstroke, she will also be in action in the semi-final of the women’s 200m individual medley.

In the men’s 100m freestyle, UAE flag-bearer Yousuf Al Matrooshi will be joined by Issa Al Adawi from Oman, and Yemen’s Mokhtar Al-Yamani in the opening heat. Also racing will be Samy Boutouil from Morocco, Egypt’s Ali Khalafalla, Algeria’s Oussama Sahnoune and Meiron Cheruti from Israel.

In the men’s 200m breaststroke Jordan’s Amro Al-Wir and Ron Polonsky from Israel will be in the same heat.

The Israeli men will also compete in the 4 x 200m freestyle relay.

Table tennis - women’s and men’s singles

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Egypt’s Omar Assar will face Sweden’s Mattias Falck in the third round of the men’s singles tournament.

