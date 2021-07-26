Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines

Monday proved to be a historic day for the Philippines as weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz became the first athlete from her country to win an Olympic gold medal.
The Rio 2016 silver medallist, 30, reached the top of the podium in the women's 55-kilogram class at the Tokyo International Forum, defeating world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China.
"It's unbelievable, it's a dream come true," Diaz told AFP. "I want to say to the young generation in the Philippines, 'You can have this dream of gold too.'
"This is how I started and finally I was able to do it."
Liao set a target of 223kg, which was four short of her own world record. Diaz faced a final clean and jerk of 127kg to win - 5kg more than she had ever achieved.
With one final push, she clinched the gold and ended her country's gold drought. In her fourth Olympics, the 30-year-old lifted a combined weight of 224kg, an Olympic record.
Liao took silver, with Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo taking bronze.
Diaz was already a star back home, her silver five years ago ending a 20-year medal wait for the Philippines.
She spent the last year and a half training in exile in Malaysia because of Covid restrictions.
"I'm looking forward to going back home to the Philippines to be with my family because I really miss them," she said. "I'm looking forward now to [enjoying] my life after so many sacrifices."
Diaz's medal was one of only 11 the Philippines has won since the country first took part in the Olympics in 1924.
The country's presidential representative, Harry Roque, said that Diaz has brought pride and glory to the Philippines.
"Congratulations, Hidilyn. The entire Filipino nation is proud of you," he said.
Date Started: September 2018
Founders: Walid and Karim Dib
Based: Abu Dhabi
Employees: Nine
Amount raised: $1.2 million
Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers
Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia
The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.
It is expected to attract 25 million visits
Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos.
More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020
The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area
It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South
Omar Abdulrahman (Al Hilal), Ali Khaseif, Ali Mabkhout, Salem Rashed, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Zayed Al Ameri, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Khalid Essa, Ahmed Barman, Ryan Yaslam, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmin (Al Wasl), Adel Al Hosani, Ali Hassan Saleh, Majed Suroor (Sharjah), Ahmed Khalil, Walid Abbas, Majed Hassan, Ismail Al Hammadi (Shabab Al Ahli), Hassan Al Muharrami, Fahad Al Dhahani (Bani Yas), Mohammed Al Shaker (Ajman)
Hussein Ibish: America's attitude to Palestine and Israel has subtly shifted
Con Coughlin: With every missile fired in Israel-Gaza, Biden's clout reduces
Anwar Mhajne: The moral burden of being a Palestinian citizen of Israel
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Price, base: Dh132,000
Engine: 3.6-litre V6
Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm
Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Damien McElroy: A CEO tasked with spreading Iran's influence
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Sound of silence in South Asia
Richard Olson: Why Afghanistan will be very wary
