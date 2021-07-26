Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz wins first ever Olympic gold for Philippines

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after winning gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo, Japan. (EDGARD GARRIDO/REUTERS)

Monday proved to be a historic day for the Philippines as weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz became the first athlete from her country to win an Olympic gold medal.

The Rio 2016 silver medallist, 30, reached the top of the podium in the women's 55-kilogram class at the Tokyo International Forum, defeating world record holder Liao Qiuyun of China.

"It's unbelievable, it's a dream come true," Diaz told AFP. "I want to say to the young generation in the Philippines, 'You can have this dream of gold too.'

"This is how I started and finally I was able to do it."

Liao set a target of 223kg, which was four short of her own world record. Diaz faced a final clean and jerk of 127kg to win - 5kg more than she had ever achieved.

With one final push, she clinched the gold and ended her country's gold drought. In her fourth Olympics, the 30-year-old lifted a combined weight of 224kg, an Olympic record.

Liao took silver, with Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Chinshanlo taking bronze.

Diaz was already a star back home, her silver five years ago ending a 20-year medal wait for the Philippines.

She spent the last year and a half training in exile in Malaysia because of Covid restrictions.

"I'm looking forward to going back home to the Philippines to be with my family because I really miss them," she said. "I'm looking forward now to [enjoying] my life after so many sacrifices."

Diaz's medal was one of only 11 the Philippines has won since the country first took part in the Olympics in 1924.

The country's presidential representative, Harry Roque, said that Diaz has brought pride and glory to the Philippines.

"Congratulations, Hidilyn. The entire Filipino nation is proud of you," he said.

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

UAE SQUAD Omar Abdulrahman (Al Hilal), Ali Khaseif, Ali Mabkhout, Salem Rashed, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Zayed Al Ameri, Mohammed Al Attas (Al Jazira), Khalid Essa, Ahmed Barman, Ryan Yaslam, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Habib Fardan, Tariq Ahmed, Mohammed Al Akbari (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmin (Al Wasl), Adel Al Hosani, Ali Hassan Saleh, Majed Suroor (Sharjah), Ahmed Khalil, Walid Abbas, Majed Hassan, Ismail Al Hammadi (Shabab Al Ahli), Hassan Al Muharrami, Fahad Al Dhahani (Bani Yas), Mohammed Al Shaker (Ajman)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs: 2019 Jeep Wrangler Price, base: Dh132,000 Engine: 3.6-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 285hp @ 6,400rpm Torque: 347Nm @ 4,100rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.6L to 10.3L / 100km

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

