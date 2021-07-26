Tokyo 2020 day three: All the Olympic gold medal winners - in pictures

A typhoon was expected to batter Tokyo on day three of the Olympic Games, and while it temporarily halted the rowing action, there was plenty of other drama on show.

Adam Peaty was in action early in the pool, and the fastest breaststroker in history became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title with a dominant 100m performance.

Australia's Ariarne Titmus toppled American great Katie Ledecky to clinch the 400m freestyle gold medal, and the pair embraced afterwards.

"We're really friendly and she said she couldn't have done it without me," said Ledecky.

"I could say the same about her, she's really pushed me. I think it's great for the sport overall."

There are 21 medal events on Sunday, including archery, gymnastics, canoe slalom, cycling, diving, judo, shooting, taekwondo and weightlifting.

All the gold medal winners will be added to the picture gallery above as they take their place on the podium.