Tokyo Games poster girl Naomi Osaka starts Olympic quest against Zheng Saisai

After a tough few months on and off the court, Naomi Osaka returns to competitive action on Sunday firmly under the spotlight at the Tokyo Olympics.

The four-time Grand Slam winner and home favourite is back on court after taking a midseason break following her withdrawal from the French Open in May.

Osaka was first fined at Roland Garros for refusing to speak to the media at the tournament, saying the relentless nature of press conferences in tennis was taking a toll on her mental health

The 23-year-old then decided to quit before her second-round match against Ana Bogdan. “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris,” Osaka said at the time.

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialise mental health or use the term lightly.”

In a recently released Netflix documentary, Osaka revealed that she is only just starting to come to terms with her celebrity status. “I think the amount of attention I get is kind of ridiculous. No one prepares you for that,” she said. “I always had this pressure to maintain this squeaky-clean image, but now, I don't care what anyone has to say.”

Osaka would subsequently also withdraw from Wimbledon so Games organisers were obviously relieved that the Japanese podium hope decided she was good to go for the delayed and crisis-riven Olympics.

But with all of her major wins coming on hard courts — the same surface being used in Tokyo — Osaka remains widely seen as one of host Japan's strongest gold medal contenders in a field of 64 players each for women's and men's singles that is missing some of the sport's biggest names.

Quote An Olympics itself is special, but to have the opportunity to play in front of the Japanese fans is a dream come true Naomi Osaka

Amid heightened coronavirus pandemic restrictions, Switzerland's Roger Federer and Spain's Rafael Nadal — each with 20 Grand Slams to their names — both pulled out before the Games, along with reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

In the women's singles, two-time Slam winner Simona Halep will be absent, as will American sisters Serena and Venus Williams, who have four gold medals each. Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu and Victoria Azarenka have also decided against taking part, while American teenager Coco Gauff, pulled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

For Osaka, making her Olympic debut, the challenge begins when she takes on China's Zheng Saisai, ranked 52 in the world, in the opening round at downtown Tokyo's Ariake Tennis Park.

The second seed holds a 2-1 career edge over Zheng and their match was due to open the tournament on Saturday but has been pushed by 24 hours to the Sunday, with no reason yet given for the switch.

"The request came from Tokyo 2020 organisers to move her match to Sunday," an International Tennis Federation spokesperson said on Friday.

Osaka could potentially go on to meet 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek in a blockbuster quarter-final, while world No 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia awaits on the other side of the draw.

In Time Magazine earlier this month, Osaka said she stood by her decision to step away from the court but was now ready to to take on the challenge of competing at the Games.

“I could not be more excited to play in Tokyo,” Osaka, who will defend her US Open title after being confirmed on the entry list for the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the season, wrote.

“An Olympic Games itself is special, but to have the opportunity to play in front of the Japanese fans is a dream come true. I hope I can make them proud.”

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

HAEMOGLOBIN DISORDERS EXPLAINED Thalassaemia is part of a family of genetic conditions affecting the blood known as haemoglobin disorders. Haemoglobin is a substance in the red blood cells that carries oxygen and a lack of it triggers anemia, leaving patients very weak, short of breath and pale. The most severe type of the condition is typically inherited when both parents are carriers. Those patients often require regular blood transfusions - about 450 of the UAE's 2,000 thalassaemia patients - though frequent transfusions can lead to too much iron in the body and heart and liver problems. The condition mainly affects people of Mediterranean, South Asian, South-East Asian and Middle Eastern origin. Saudi Arabia recorded 45,892 cases of carriers between 2004 and 2014. A World Health Organisation study estimated that globally there are at least 950,000 'new carrier couples' every year and annually there are 1.33 million at-risk pregnancies.

Meatless Days

Sara Suleri, with an introduction by Kamila Shamsie

​​​​​​​Penguin

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

2. Matt Kuchar (USA) 65 71 66 69 - 9-under

3. Li Haotong (CHN) 69 73 69 63 - 6-under

T4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 71 68 69 67 - 5-under

T4. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 67 73 67 68 - 5-under

T6. Marc Leishman (AUS) 69 76 66 65 - 4-under

T6. Matthew Southgate (ENG) 72 72 67 65 - 4-under

T6. Brooks Koepka (USA) 65 72 68 71 - 4-under

T6. Branden Grace (RSA) 70 74 62 70 - 4-under

T6. Alexander Noren (SWE) 68 72 69 67 - 4-under

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90'+1

Match info Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 3

Kante (34'), Jorginho (45' pen), Pedro (80')

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

