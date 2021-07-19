'Disappointed' Coco Gauff pulls out of Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19

Coco Gauff has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.

The American, 17, confirmed on social media that she would not be able to represent the USA at the July 23-August 8 Games.

“I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Gauff posted on Twitter.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future.

“I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family.”

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) tweeted it was "heartbroken" at Gauff's withdrawal. "We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon."

Gauff, the workd No 25, would have been among the biggest draws in an Olympics that has already been hit by high-profile withdrawals in both men’s and women’s tennis.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Serena Williams and Simona Halep have all previously withdrawn from the Tokyo Games due to Coronavirus concerns.

The Games begin Friday - but concern is growing as competitors fly into Tokyo from around the world for the pandemic-delayed Olympics, which are facing significant opposition in Japan due to their Covid risks.

The South Africa men's football team on Sunday confirmed three positive Covid-19 cases, including players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi.

Two athletes tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village after a team colleague was also infected, officials said on Sunday, raising fears of a cluster just days before the opening ceremony.

