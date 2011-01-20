New York Jets' Holmes eager for a Pittsburgh payback

FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY // New York wide receiver Santonio Holmes, who was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Jets before the season for a cut-rate price, said winning a Super Bowl would be proper payback to his former team.

Holmes, the Super Bowl MVP for the Steelers when they won the NFL title in 2009, was traded last April for a fifth-round draft pick given off-field problems and a four-game suspension for violating substance abuse rules.

He will face his former team when New York visit Pittsburgh on Sunday in the AFC Championship game with the winner moving on to the Super Bowl in Dallas on February 6.

"This game is about getting to the Super Bowl. I don't care about the Steelers right now," Holmes told reporters at the Jets practice facility when asked if this week's game against his old team was "personal" for him.

"If we win the Super Bowl, then everything is personal. That's a slap right back in those guys' face for trading me. But right now, it's not a focus of mine."

Holmes, a first-round draft pick for Pittsburgh out of Ohio State in 2006, made an acrobatic, game-winning catch to clinch the Lombardi Trophy against the Arizona Cardinals.

He singled out one Steelers player as a potential obstacle to the Jets landing a Super Bowl berth.

"I honestly think Troy Polamalu is probably the greatest player I've ever played with or ever seen play in person," Holmes said about the bushy-haired Steelers safety.

"The things that he (does to) disrupt a team. He's jumping over the line of scrimmage at the snap of the ball. He's tackling runners in the backfield. He's jumping up, intercepting the ball one-handed.

"He's returning it for touchdowns. He's doing numerous things."

Polamalu, who is of Samoan descent, did not play in last month's 22-17 Jets victory over the Steelers due to injury, and Holmes said New York must pay special attention to him.

"Just having him keyed in and keeping the ball away from him, playing sound football and not turning it over and giving him any opportunities to make those type of plays can definitely keep him from disrupting our team," said Holmes, who would love to claim a Jets ring to flaunt over his old mates.

A victory would secure a match-up against the winner of Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

Recent winners 2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia) 2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France) 2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania) 2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico) 2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil) 2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil) 2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia) 2011 Maria Farah (Canada) 2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait) 2013 Layla Yarak (Australia) 2014 Lia Saad (UAE) 2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia) 2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela) 2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast) 2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

Pots for the Asian Qualifiers Pot 1: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China

Pot 2: Iraq, Uzbekistan, Syria, Oman, Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic, Vietnam, Jordan

Pot 3: Palestine, India, Bahrain, Thailand, Tajikistan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei, Philippines

Pot 4: Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Yemen, Afghanistan, Maldives, Kuwait, Malaysia

Pot 5: Indonesia, Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Guam, Macau/Sri Lanka

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

Mubalada World Tennis Championship 2018 schedule Thursday December 27 Men's quarter-finals Kevin Anderson v Hyeon Chung 4pm Dominic Thiem v Karen Khachanov 6pm Women's exhibition Serena Williams v Venus Williams 8pm Friday December 28 5th place play-off 3pm Men's semi-finals Rafael Nadal v Anderson/Chung 5pm Novak Djokovic v Thiem/Khachanov 7pm Saturday December 29 3rd place play-off 5pm Men's final 7pm

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

The biog From: Upper Egypt Age: 78 Family: a daughter in Egypt; a son in Dubai and his wife, Nabila Favourite Abu Dhabi activity: walking near to Emirates Palace Favourite building in Abu Dhabi: Emirates Palace

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

THE BIO Family: I have three siblings, one older brother (age 25) and two younger sisters, 20 and 13 Favourite book: Asking for my favourite book has to be one of the hardest questions. However a current favourite would be Sidewalk by Mitchell Duneier Favourite place to travel to: Any walkable city. I also love nature and wildlife What do you love eating or cooking: I’m constantly in the kitchen. Ever since I changed the way I eat I enjoy choosing and creating what goes into my body. However, nothing can top home cooked food from my parents. Favorite place to go in the UAE: A quiet beach.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon

RESULTS 6.30pm: Handicap (rated 100+) US$175,000 1,200m

Winner: Baccarat, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (78-94) $60,000 1,800m

Winner: Baroot, Christophe Soumillon, Mike de Kock 7.40pm: Firebreak Stakes Group 3 $200,000 1,600m

Winner: Heavy Metal, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.15pm: Handicap (95-108) $125,000 1,200m

Winner: Yalta, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 8.50pm: Balanchine Group 2 $200,000 1,800m

Winner: Promising Run, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,800m

Winner: Blair House, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 10pm: Handicap (95-105) $125,000 1,400m

Winner: Oh This Is Us, Tom Marquand, Richard Hannon