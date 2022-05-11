'I have seen everything' - Virat Kohli takes IPL 2022 failures in his stride

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter registered his third golden duck of season

The National
May 11, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Virat Kohli is going through one of the worst batting slumps of his career but the Royal Challengers Bangalore and India batsman is viewing it as a learning experience.

Kohli registered his third golden duck of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday after back-to-back first ball dismissals last month.

Read more
Du Plessis expects Kohli to 'find a way' out of slump

It marked the lowest point in what has been a steep decline in form over the past season and a half, which has coincided with Kohli losing or relinquishing captaincy of the national team and his franchise.

In a light-hearted interaction on RCB's website, Kohli could only smile as he looked back at his golden ducks this season.

"It hasn't happened to me ever in my career, I think. I have seen everything now. It's been so long, I have seen everything in this game," Kohli said.

Many experts have urged Kohli to take a break from the game, with former India coach Ravi Shastri suggesting Kohli looks "overcooked".

However, the 33-year-old said he simply blocks out the noise.

"They can't be in my shoes, they can't feel what I feel, they can't live my life, they can't live those moments," Kohli said of his critics.

"How do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don't listen to or pay attention to what people are saying. I do both of these things."

Kohli has now failed to score a century in more than 100 matches in all formats. He has scored just 216 runs from 12 games in the IPL this season, scoring one half-century. It is a far cry from his peak in the 2016 IPL edition when he scored a record 973 runs for Bangalore.

During the interaction with RCB, Kohli also hinted at a possible return of retired franchise star AB de Villiers in some capacity next year. De Villiers retired from all forms of cricket last year, saying that the "flame no longer burns so brightly".

"Miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly," said Kohli.

"He keeps messaging me ... we stay in touch, he is very keenly obviously watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity."

Updated: May 11, 2022, 10:38 AM
Virat KohliIPL 2022Royal Challengers Bangalore
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Hardik Pandya says Gujarat Titans' first loss of IPL 2022 a 'learning curve'
An image that illustrates this article Malik, Sen, Singh, Khan and other IPL emerging pacers ratedStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Liam Livingstone hits monstrous 117m six in Punjab Kings' win in IPL 2022Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article MS Dhoni downplays captaincy change as Chennai win in IPL