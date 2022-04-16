Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla watches Kolkata crash to defeat against Hyderabad in IPL 2022

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their turnaround in IPL 2022 after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets for their third straight victory on Friday.

Chasing 176 for victory, Hyderabad rode on a third-wicket stand of 94 between Rahul Tripathi (71) and Aiden Markram (68 not out) to reach their target with 13 balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Despite the win, captain Kane Williamson said there was scope for improvement.

"To go and chase like we did and Rahul Tripathi playing an absolutely incredible knock and also Aiden Markram. Two amazing contributions for us in different roles but all in all a very good team performance," Williamson said.

"For us we always know these little things to improve on and the guys are working really hard. So far we're seeing those signs of improvement."

Tripathi set the tone with a 21-ball fifty and repay the team's faith after he was bought for $1.1 million in the February auction.

South Africa's Markram proved his T20 prowess by finishing off the chase with a four and two sixes as Sunrisers made it three in a row after their opening two defeats.

Earlier Nitish Rana, who made 54, and Russell, who hit an unbeaten 49, guided Kolkata to 175-8.

Kolkata were rocked by pace bowler Umran Malik who clean bowled captain Shreyas Iyer and had Sheldon Jackson caught at fine leg. Hyderabad pace bowlers T Natarajan and Malik shared five wickets between them.

Malik once again touched 150kph (93mph) to emerge as the most impactful Indian bowler in this edition of IPL.

Kolkata co-owner and Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla was in the stands as the Knight Riders fell to a heavy defeat.

"He was struck down in the last game with cramps but great to see him grab the game by the scruff of the neck and showed leadership in that top-order," Hyderabad coach Tom Moody said of Tripathi.