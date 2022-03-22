Dhoni, Kohli and more - take our ultimate IPL quiz

Test your knowledge about the biggest T20 league in the world

Ajit Vijaykumar
Mar 22, 2022
Alpha v.1.0

It's that time of the year again when most of the cricketing world stops in its tracks to watch the biggest show in cricket outside the World Cup - the Indian Premier League.

Read more
IPL 2022: match schedule, team list, players and all you need to know

This year's edition returns to its traditional slot in the calendar and location, with the tournament restricted to a few venues in Mumbai and Pune in western India in an effort to maintain health protocols effectively.

This year, two new franchises have been added, taking the number of teams to 10. Also, a mega auction was held earlier in the year with most players moving to new bases. It will be a new experience for franchises and fans, which can only add to the excitement.

The IPL has come a long way since its inaugural edition in 2008. So how well do you remember the IPL over the years? Take our quiz below to find out.

 
Updated: March 22, 2022, 2:56 AM
IPL 2022Chennai Super KingsRoyal Challengers BangaloreRajasthan Royals
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohammed, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities at IPLStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Dhoni, Kohli and more - take our ultimate IPL quizStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2022: Highest paid Indian cricketersStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2022: schedule, teams, players and all you need to knowStory gallery icon