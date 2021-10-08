Chennai player proposes to girlfriend at Dubai stadium after IPL match - in pictures

Chennai Super Kings were soundly beaten on Thursday by Punjab Kings but for one Chennai player, it was one of the best days of his life.

All-rounder Deepak Chahar went to the stands of the Dubai International Stadium, where the players' families sit during the match, and proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bharadwaj.

Chennai Super Kings posted a video of the adorable moment on social media.

It was an otherwise forgettable day for Chennai in Dubai. Batting first, MS Dhoni's team struggled to 134-6. Even that total was made possible by Faf du Plessis's 76 from 55 balls.

Punjab, in reply, chased down the target with seven overs and six wickets to spare. Captain KL Rahul smashed 98 not out from 42 balls with eight sixes and seven fours.

The win momentarily raised Punjab's hopes of making it to the playoffs but Kolkata's 86-run win over Rajasthan later in the evening brought their season to an end.

Mumbai Indians can mathematically equal Kolkata's 14 points if they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league game on Friday.

But they would need a winning margin of 171 runs - almost impossible - to clinch a playoff place with table toppers Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.