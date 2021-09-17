Sheikh Mohammed, Shah Rukh Khan and other famous names at IPL in UAE - in pictures

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, during the 2014 IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. Courtesy Dubai Government Media Office

The T20 carnival that is the Indian Premier League is about to resume in the UAE, and the league received a shot in the arm on Wednesday with the news that fans will be allowed to attend the remaining matches of the 2021 season - albeit in a limited capacity.

On Sunday, Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai at 6pm, bringing some relief to the Indian cricket board and fans who had been growing restless following the suspension of the league earlier in the year due to a brutal second Covid-19 wave in India.

But with the world slowly getting back on its feet, it's back to work for the IPL too. However, this time the organisers have taken no chance and decided to complete the season in the UAE.

The 2020 edition of the IPL was held in the UAE, as was a part of the 2014 edition. Needless to say, the UAE is the IPL's second home.

And when the action resumes, fans can look forward to seeing some famous names on the telly, and possibly at the venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.