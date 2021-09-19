Fans pour in for IPL 2021 restart as Chennai take on Mumbai in Dubai - in pictures

IPL fans before the game between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday, September 19. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Supporters arrived in good numbers on Sunday as Chennai Super Kings took on Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, marking the resumption of the T20 league.

The T20 tournament had been suspended earlier in the year due to a worsening coronavirus situation in India before the league was moved to the UAE.

Sunday saw a number of enthusiastic fans in Chennai and Mumbai jerseys at the Dubai stadium, eager to watch the best T20 league in the world.

Unfortunately, India star and Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable with Kieron Pollard leading the side.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians resume their bid for a third successive title against three-time winners Chennai, who are being led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.