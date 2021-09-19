Fans pour in for IPL 2021 restart as Chennai take on Mumbai in Dubai - in pictures

Rohit Sharma unavailable for resumption of league on Sunday

The National
Sep 19, 2021

Supporters arrived in good numbers on Sunday as Chennai Super Kings took on Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, marking the resumption of the T20 league.

Read more
IPL 2021: schedule, tickets and how to watch games in the UAE

The T20 tournament had been suspended earlier in the year due to a worsening coronavirus situation in India before the league was moved to the UAE.

Sunday saw a number of enthusiastic fans in Chennai and Mumbai jerseys at the Dubai stadium, eager to watch the best T20 league in the world.

Unfortunately, India star and Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable with Kieron Pollard leading the side.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians resume their bid for a third successive title against three-time winners Chennai, who are being led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Updated: September 19th 2021, 2:31 PM
CricketIplIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super Kings
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Fans pour in for IPL 2021 restart as Chennai take on Mumbai in Dubai
Fans pour in for IPL 2021 restart as Chennai take on Mumbai in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article UAE helps get IPL back on the road - and fans will only add to the spectacle
UAE helps get IPL back on the road - and fans will only add to the spectacle
An image that illustrates this article Who are their top paid Kolkata Knight Riders stars in IPL 2021?
Who are their top paid Kolkata Knight Riders stars in IPL 2021?
An image that illustrates this article IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik lauds Abu Dhabi Cricket's 'best facilities'
IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik lauds Abu Dhabi Cricket's 'best facilities'