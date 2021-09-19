IPL 2021: schedule, tickets and how to watch games in the UAE

Mumbai Indians won the IPL title for the fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in Dubai in 2020.

The 2021 Indian Premier League resumes on Sunday in the UAE following a four-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was suspended on May 4 because of the rising Covid-19 cases in India. The remaining 31 matches will be played across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from September 19 to October 15.

Chennai Super Kings lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the first match. That game kicks off at 6pm UAE.

2021 IPL schedule in UAE

September 19 - Chennai Super Kings v Mumbai Indians, 6pm

September 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 6pm

September 21 - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals, 6pm

September 22 - Deccan Chargers v Sunrisers Hyderabad, 6pm

September 23 - Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders, 6pm

September 24 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings, 6pm

September 25 - Deccan Chargers v Rajasthan Royals, 2pm

September 25 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings, 6pm

September 26 - Chennai Super Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders, 2pm

September 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians, 6pm

September 27 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals, 6pm

September 28 - Kolkata Knight Riders v Deccan Chargers, 2pm

September 28 - Mumbai Indians v Punjab Kings, 6pm

September 29 - Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 6pm

September 30 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings, 6pm

October 1 - Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings, 6pm

October 2 - Mumbai Indians v Deccan Chargers, 2pm

October 2 - Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings, 6pm

October 3 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Punjab Kings, 2pm

October 3 - Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad, 6pm

October 4 - Deccan Chargers v Chennai Super Kings, 6pm

October 5 - Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians, 6pm

October 6 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad, 6pm

October 7 - Chennai Super Kings v Punjab Kings, 2pm

October 7 - Kolkata Knight Riders v Rajasthan Royals, 6pm

October 8 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians, 2pm

October 8 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Deccan Chargers, 6pm

October 10 - Play-off 1, 6pm

October 11 - Play-off 2, 6pm

October 13 - Play-off 3, 6pm

October 15 - Final, 6pm

Are fans allowed inside stadiums?

Fans will be allowed back to the Indian Premier League when the competition resumes in Dubai on Sunday.

The tournament’s organisers announced last week that “limited seating” will be available, without specifying what percentage of the stadiums will be open.

Matches will be played at Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with limited seating available with the Covid-19 protocols and UAE government regulations.

Tickets

Tickets for the matches can be purchased here.

How to watch the IPL on TV in the UAE

BeIN Sports have TV rights for live coverage of IPL 2021 in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) countries.

2021 IPL points table

Delhi Capitals, 12 points

Chennai Super Kings, 10 points

Royal Challengers, 10 points

Mumbai Indians 8 points

Rajasthan Royals, 6 points

Punjab Kings, 6 points

Kolkata Knight Riders, 4 points

Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2 points