Road Bloc bags his biggest career win by taking the Listed Jebel Ali Sprint

Road Bloc made his first visit to Jebel Ali a memorable one by taking home his biggest career prize – the Listed Jebel Ali Sprint – in the final meeting of the season on Saturday.

The five-year-old Street Sense gelding trained by Osama Rafai and ridden by Oscar Chavez took up the running from the 250-metre marker and stayed on strongly to win from Story Of Light and Meshakel.

Road Bloc began the season as a maiden, after one start in the US, making a winning local debut over 1,400m on the dirt at Meydan Racecourse.

Two starts later, he doubled his tally; over 1,200m at Sharjah, in the Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup, the first leg of the Emirates Sprint Series. This was the second so connections not only won the Dh300,000 first prize but also a bonus of Dh250,000 for winning both races.

“We have had a great season with sprinters, both this one and Colour Up who were first and second over 1400m for us in the same race in November,” the winning owner Sayed Hashish, said.

“Both have just continued improving and we hoped this straight track would suit Road Bloc, trying 1,000m for the first time. Luckily it has!”

The main support race, the Jebel Ali Classic, went to Naser Askar’s admirable veteran Secret Ambition who hit the front and clung on gamely to complete a double for Bhupat Seemar.

“I was struggling early on but I knew if I could latch on to the leaders he would battle and that is exactly what he did. He is a jockey’s dream as he always tries so hard,” Richard Mullen, the winning rider, said.

Ghazzwaan, under Tadhg O’Shea, a bagged the opening prize for Seemar on his racecourse debut.

Results

2.30pm: Over a Mile Cup –Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,600m

Winner: Ghazzwaan, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Bhupat Seemar (trainer)

3pm: Al Shafar Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Justice Protecol, Fernando Jara, Ismail Mohammed

3.30pm: Bin Dasmal Cup – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Thawban, Jean van Overmeire, Michael Costa

4pm: Al Nayfat Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh200,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Hunting Lady, Ray Dawson, Abmad bin Harmash

4.30pm: Jebel Ali Sprint – Listed (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Road Bloc, Oscar Chavez, Osama Rafai

5pm: Jebel Ali Classic – Conditions (TB) Dh250,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Richard Mullen, Bhupat Seemar

5.30pm: Tattersalls Cup – Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,950m

Winner: National Bank, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson