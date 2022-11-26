Antonio Fresu rides three winners for trainer Musabah Al Muhairi at Meydan

Antonio Fresu revived his challenge for the UAE jockey’s championship with three wins at Meydan’s third meeting on Friday.

Last season, the Italian was involved in a tense battle for the jockey’s crown with Tadhg O’Shea before the Irishman pulled clear towards the end to win a 10th title.

Fresu steered Emdakam to victory in the fourth race and then brought home Vasari in the featured handicap 35 minutes later to complete a double for Emirati trainer Musabah Al Muhairi.

READ MORE Doug Watson scoops second hat-trick at Jebel Ali to take his tally to 11 winners

Fresu was content to bide his time atop Vasari on the rail with the early leaders setting a frantic gallop before switching out early in the straight and pouncing inside the final 250 metres.

It was a third career success for the five-year-old Muhaarar gelding and second over this track and trip, his maiden success having been posted over 1,400m at Jebel Ali in February 2021.

He won over this Meydan 1,200m on his seasonal debut last year but disappointed in the same race on his return this campaign.

“I was pretty confident coming here as I knew he was a lot fitter than last time and we had a good draw,” Fresu said.

“They went very quick which has suited him and that was a nice performance in a good race.”

Fresu had earlier delivered Emdakam with a late challenge to take the maiden run over the 1,600m distance. The Twilight Son colt made it third time lucky this campaign and was returning to action after 351 days off.

The jockey and trainer then almost made it a third straight win with Graffiti Master closing rapidly as the line approached but unable to deny Mulfit, partnered by Oscar Chavez for Doug Watson.

However, the partnership was not to be denied the treble though, combining to land the concluding 1,600m handicap with Street Mood.

The opening race, the Group 2 Madjani Stakes for the Purebred Arabians was dominated by last season’s Dubai Kahayla Classic runner-up Kerless Del Roc.

In replicating their victory in the race of 12 months ago, the five-year-old, ridden by Fernando Jara in the silks of Al Ajban Stables for trainer Ahmed Al Mehairbi, became the first dual winner of a race inaugurated in 2016.

This was his second outing of the season after a pleasing reappearance on the Abu Dhabi turf two weeks ago.

“That was always the plan to be positive on him and we knew he had improved with the benefit of that outing at Abu Dhabi. I think he will progress again ahead of the big races later in the season,” Jara said.

Results:

6pm: The Madjani Stakes – Group 2 (PA) Dh97,500 (Dirt) 1,900m

Winner: Kerless Del Roc, Fernando Jara (jockey), Ahmed Al Mehairbi (trainer)

6.35pm: Graduate Stakes – Maiden (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Island Rule, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmarsh

7.10pm: Longines Dolcevita Collection – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Royal Dubai, Patrick Cosgrave, Bhupat Seemar

7.45pm: Longines Legend Driver Collection – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Emdakam, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

8.20pm: Longines Master Collection – Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Vasari, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi

8.55pm: Longines Record Collection – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 2,200m

Winner: Mulfit, Oscar Chavez, Doug Watson

9.30pm: Longines Spirit Collection – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Street Mood, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi