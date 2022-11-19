Doug Watson scoops second hat-trick at Jebel Ali to take his tally to 11 winners

Doug Watson saddled his second treble of the season at Jebel Ali on Saturday to take his tally at the venue to eight in three meetings.

The seven-time UAE champion trainer sent out Fanaar and Mayaadeen, both ridden by Shadwell’s retained jockey Dane O’Neill, while stable jockey Pat Dobbs steered Silver Jubilee to an impressive win.

O’Neill brought Fanaar from the back of the field to win from another Shadwell runner Almoreb, trained by Musabah Al Muhairi and ridden by Antonio Fresu, by three quarters of a length.

Half an hour later Watson was celebrating a double after Dobbs and Silver Jubilee took the 1,600-metre maiden for three year olds.

“He is a very genuine horse, not very big but very tough,” Dobbs said. “He did not handle the tight bend very well but came home well in the straight and he should improve from that.”

Mayaadeen completed the treble for Watson to take his overall tally for the season to 11.

“He ran really well on his return over 1,400m and he has stayed the 1,600m well today which was a query but to have a double for Shadwell and Sheikha Hissa is great, as is of course a treble for the yard,” the American said.

Ahmed Al Shemaili saddled his first winner from his new Meydan base at Grandstand Stables by taking the opener with Ibra Attack ridden by Adrie de Vries.

After a slow start, De Vries was soon able to find a handy position before striking for home 200m out and they always appeared likely to hold on, despite a renewed challenge from Onda Ruggente and a late flourish from Desert Destination, third and second respectively.

“I rode him last time and he was a bit naughty, almost babyish, so I told Ahmed to put the visor on and he was much more mature today,” De Vries said.

Mersaal completed back-to-back victories over the track and trip by taking the day’s feature prize, a handicap for horses rated 80-106, over the 1,200m distance.

Jean Van Overmaire settled the Ghostzapper gelding before easing into contention throughout the straight, settling matters with almost 200m remaining for the Jebel Ali Stables trainer Michael Costa.

In maintaining his unbeaten record, Costa’s charge overhauled 2020 Group 3 UAE Oaks heroine Down On Da Bayou, also a dual winner over this course and distance last season.

“He has clearly improved a lot from that first run and we almost missed the break so I decided to be patient and see how things panned out. Luckily it worked out well,” Van Overmaire said.

Results

2.15pm: Commercial Bank of Dubai – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Ibra Attack, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Ahmed Al Shemaili (trainer)

2.45pm: Al Shafar Investment – Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Fanaar, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson

3.15pm: Al Redha Insurance Brokers – Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Silver Jubilee, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

3.45pm: Shadwell – Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Mersaal, Jean Van Overmeire, Michael Costa

4.15pm: Dubai Real Estate Centre – Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Mayaadeen, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson

4.45pm: JAARC – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (D) 1,950m

Winner: First Of November, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer