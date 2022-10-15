Baaeed’s glittering career ends in defeat on British Champions Day

Baaeed’s swansong race ended in his first defeat after the Shadwell colt was beaten into fourth in the Champions Stakes won by Bay Bridge at Ascot on Saturday.

Previously unbeaten in 10 starts, William Haggas’ superstar could not produce a challenge when asked by Jim Crowley in the closing stages, failing to involve himself in a late battle between Adayar and Bay Bridge.

Baaeed was one and-a-quarter lengths further down in the nine-runner race run in conditions officially described as good-to-soft.

“The ground, simple as that,” said Crawley, who rode Baaeed in eight of his 10 victories.

“I turned into the straight and normally where, he would pick up, normally he would be able to do it on good to soft, that kick which is normally there just wasn’t there. It was heavy weather really.

“In the past, it has just been instant. It just wasn’t there, simple as that. I pressed the button today and it wasn’t there.

“It’s unbelievable the journey we have been on. He is a very special horse and it is sad that he does not finish his career unbeaten as we have come so far. For me today, it was just sad as that kick I know he has wasn’t there.

“Baaeed has captured the imagination and I’m sorry we couldn’t do it today. He is a special horse still.”

Haggas, who also saddled Prospero to finish third in the race, was left to reflect on the legacy of the greatest horse he has trained.

“He got beat in a horse race but that doesn't take away from the fact that he's a high-class horse,” he said.

“It shows that people come racing to see the good ones and I think a lot of people wanted to see him win. A lot of people will be very disappointed, nobody more so than us, but that's the way it is."

Bay Bridge was winning his biggest career prize on his third attempt at the highest level. The New Bay colt was runner up in the Group 1 in the Prince Of Wales's Stake over the trip and track and finished fifth in the six-runner Group 1 Eclipse at Sandown Park in his last two starts.

“We came here knowing we had a nice horse but taking on one of the best around. You can't be afraid of one horse and that's why,” jockey Richard Kingscote said.

“It's perfect to ride beautiful horses like this, they've always liked him back home and he looked like he had a big one in him and on that ground he showed he's a really lovely animal.”

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby was delighted with Adayar’s run, knowing the 2021 Derby winner was back at the top table again.

“It’s always in the back of your mind when you’ve won a conditions race, but he is where he was when he left off last year,” he said.