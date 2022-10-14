Sheikha Hissa's Baaeed bids to make history at Ascot - in pictures

Baaeed bids to make history at Ascot on Saturday, when Europe's top-rated horse will seek an 11th successive win in his final race on British Champions Day.

The undefeated colt is based at Shadwell, the global horse racing and breeding empire which Sheikha Hissa inherited upon the death last year of her father Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid.

Sheikha Hissa will watch Baaeed in his last ever race, the Champion Stakes, carrying on the side of her abaya a small photograph of Sheikh Hamdan.

“He comes with me always,” Sheikha Hissa explained in a television interview earlier in the summer. On his passing, she wrote on social media: “People lost a father, I lost my best friend.”

Baaeed has won all 10 of his races, most recently at York in the International Stakes and his scintillating performance there drew comparisons with the great Frankel.

He is one of nine horses declared for the Champion Stakes, with rivals including Adayar and Bay Bridge.

Trainer William Haggas and his team are keeping cool heads as Baaeed limbers up for the final run of a remarkable career.

“I think it’s really important that we keep a level head, especially at home,” Haggas said.

Maureen Haggas with champion four-year-old Baaeed.

“Everyone’s obviously a little on edge because it means a lot to all of us, we’re all lucky to have this horse while he’s been in training.

“He’s just got everything. I’ve always likened my job to being the headmaster of a boarding school, in that the sixth formers, at the end of every year, they go and the new boys and girls come in. Then we spend two years trying to work out which of them have got talent.

“Well, this horse would get 10 A*s at GCSE, he’d be captain of rugby, cricket, football and hockey. He’d breeze into Cambridge, he’d be Prime Minister.

“He’s just got it all, he’s that pupil that every headmaster wants. He’s just good at everything, I don’t know why he’s good at everything he does, but he just is.”