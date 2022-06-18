Godolphin have high hopes in Platinum Jubilee Stakes on final day of Royal Ascot

Godolphin will be hoping to finish their Royal Ascot festival campaign on a high when they bid for the Group 1 Platinum Jubilee Stakes, the highlight of the fifth and final days meeting on Saturday.

The Royal Blues are double-handed with Creative Force and Naval Corner, both trained by Charlie Appleby, in the 27-runner six-furlong dash.

Creative Force, winner of the Group 1 British Champions Sprint over the track and trip in October, is the choice of the trainer’s first choice jockey William Buick.

Creative Force and Naval Crown finished first and second in the seven-furlong Group 3 Jersey Stakes 12 months ago.

Naval Crown, the mount of James Doyle, broke the seven-furlong course record on his first outing of 2022 in the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort at Meydan in January.

He produced a huge performance to finish fourth on his first try over six furlongs in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup Night, a race in which Creative Force trailed home down the field.

“Creative Force was a bit disappointing in the Al Quoz Sprint but it was his first run back in sprinting company after a break,” Appleby said of the four-year-old Dubawi gelding on Godolphin's website.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, attends Royal Ascot. All photos: @faz3 / Instagram

“He definitely benefitted for that run and looks fantastic. Naval Crown ran a fine race on his first sprint appearance in the Al Quoz.

“There is a big difference from racing over seven furlongs compared to six but he seemed to handle it well. They will go hard and fast over the stiff six at Ascot, which will bring his stamina into play.

“Creative Force probably has the bigger challenge in stall one, as there doesn’t look to be the strongest pace angle around him, but as usual we will leave it up to the jockeys to decide their races.

“Some cut in the ground would have been ideal for both, but they have form on a quick surface and turn up fit and well.”

Challenging the Godolphin pair are a host of speedsters that include the Chris Waller-trained Home Affairs, Wesley Ward’s American raider Campanelle, and Owen Burrows Minzaal in the silks of Shadwell.