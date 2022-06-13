Godolphin’s Coroebus out to prove mettle at Royal Ascot

Godolphin’s 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus is out to prove his mettle as Europe’s top three-year-old miler in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes, with the royal blues' Real World, Man Of Promise and Lazuli also chasing Group 1 honours on the opening day of Royal Ascot, Tuesday.

Read more Dubai's Desert Crown scores glorious win in Epsom Derby

Coroebus bids to follow up a sensational victory on his seasonal return in Newmarket, in which he stayed on powerfully to beat stable-mate Native Trail by three-quarters of a length.

That Classic success followed a highly promising juvenile campaign for the Charlie Appleby-trained homebred Dubawi colt that yielded further Newmarket victories in a novice race and the Group 3 Emirates Autumn Stakes.

“It was always the plan to head straight here after the Guineas with Coroebus,” Appleby told godolphin.com.

“His preparation has gone well and he is the Classic winner they all have to beat. We are happy with his draw in stall two and he heads to Ascot in good form.”

Real World returns to Ascot’s straight mile for the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes having stormed to a decisive victory over the course and distance in the Royal Hunt Cup 12 months ago, a win that kickstarted an unbeaten European season for the Dark Angel entire.

After ending his campaign with success in the Group 2 Prix Daniel Wildenstein, Real World easily took the Group 2 Zabeel Mile in Dubai before two disappointing dirt appearances in the Group 1 Saudi Cup and Group 1 Dubai World Cup.

The five-year-old bounced back to form in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on his latest start as he chased home Shadwell’s unbeaten star Baaeed, who he faces again at Ascot.

“Real World has done well since the Lockinge and I was pleased with his most recent piece of work,” his trainer Saeed bin Suroor said.

“He is coming up against a superstar in Baaeed again but the stiff mile at Ascot suits him well.”

Man Of Promise and Lazuli face two of the world’s best sprinters, Golden Pal and Nature Strip, in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes over five furlongs.

Both Appleby-trained five-year-olds enjoyed excellent starts to the year at Meydan, with Man Of Promise winning both the Listed Dubai Sprint and Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint before finishing third in the Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint.

Lazuli filled the runner-up spot in the Dubai Sprint before showing blistering speed to gain his biggest win to date in the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint.

“Man Of Promise and Lazuli both run well fresh and look to be in good shape heading into this,” Appleby said.

“Man Of Promise didn’t disgrace himself in the Al Quoz Sprint and we feel the stiff five at Ascot is going to suit.

“This has been the target for Lazuli since the Blue Point Sprint. He is a horse with a lot of natural pace, who looks a good, old-fashioned sprinter these days.”