Coroebus leads one-two for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby in 2000 Guineas

James Doyle on Coroebus upstaged stablemate Native Trail to clinch the 2000 Guineas for Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby at Newmarket on Saturday.

The stable's second string finished the strongest to triumph by three-quarters of a length from William Buick’s mount with Aidan O’Brien’s Luxembourg a further one-and-a-half lengths back in third.

Godolphin’s homebred Dubawi gave his owners their fourth 2000 Guineas after Mark Of Esteem won the prize in 1996, followed by Island Sands (1999) and Dawn Approach (2013).

“I'm delighted for the whole team and for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed (bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai) and team Godolphin,” Appleby said.

“It was always going to be a hard call for William to get off Native Trail to get on Coroebus but James is an integral part of the team, for him to have his first English Classic winner is fantastic.

“He [Native Trail] was just beaten by a better horse. I could see James was travelling for fun and that’s what this horse does, he’s a seven-furlong horse that could potentially get a bit further than a mile in time.

“You can’t take anything away from Native Trail, he’s gone down on his sword, but one horse had been there and done it and one had the scope to potentially go and do it.”

The two Godolphin horses were drawn on the two extremes in the 15-runner field on the straight mile trip

They hit the front with a furlong to go, and it was Coroebus that stayed the strongest.

“All credit to Charlie, he's an incredible man to learn from and to work for, it's a privilege to work for him,” an emotional Doyle said.

Coroebus, ridden by James Doyle, on the way to winning the 2000 Guineas. PA

“My only worry was getting left without any cover but after half a furlong I was pretty happy. He warmed into the race so easily. My God he's got potential. The turn of foot he showed there was incredible.”

The royal blues will be looking to complete a Guineas double when Wild Beauty lines up in the fillies Classic on Sunday.

The Frankel filly steps back up to a mile after staying on strongly to win the Group 3 Dubai Duty Free Stakes run over seven furlongs at Newbury two weeks ago.

“Wild Beauty is in great order and has come on for her seasonal return at Newbury,” Appleby said.

“Stepping back up in trip is certainly going to suit and we are looking forward to seeing her run in a Classic. She deserves to take her place in the field and I think she has a live chance.”